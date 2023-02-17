‘The View’: Sunny Hostin in Hot Water With Viewers for Comparing Raquel Welch to Kim Kardashian

Host Sunny Hostin angered The View fans by comparing the late film siren Raquel Welch to reality star Kim Kardashian. Her comments elicited a strong response from viewers, who couldn’t fathom how the panelist came to that comparison.

Raquel Welch made her mark in film, television, and Broadway; Kim Kardashian is a reality TV star turned businesswoman

After donning a skimpy fur bikini for the film One Million Years B.C., Raquel Welch shot to superstardom. However, Welch’s emergence from the sea wearing this legendary costume propelled her to international fame throughout the 1960s and ’70s.

Raquel furthered her career on television, appearing in an episode of Mork and Mindy, 2017’s Date My Dad, Welcome to the Captain in 2008, and American Family in 2002. However, she also appeared on Broadway in Woman of the Year, Victor/Victoria, and The Millionairess.

Kim Kardashian subsequently rose to fame on the reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which ran on E! Entertainment Television from 2007-2021. The show was rebranded and released on Hulu as The Kardashians in 2022.

Piggybacking on that success, Kardashian subsequently became a businesswoman. She’s the star of an app called Kim Kardashian’s Hollywood. She helmed the businesses Shoe Dazzle, KKW Beauty & SKKN, and Skims. Kardashian also launched several perfume lines and a Kimoji app.

However, although both women were successful, The View fans booed Hostin’s claims that Kim Kardashian is this generation’s, Raquel Welch.

‘The View’s’ Sunny Hostin is in hot water with fans for comparing Raquel Welch with Kim Kardashian

The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Ana Navarro discussed the recent death of Raquel Welch on the ABC talk series.

During their discussion, longtime panelist Behar praised the icon’s impact on the entertainment industry as an actor and sex symbol. “You know, they don’t make any sex symbols like that,” Behar said. “I don’t know any present [sex symbols.].”

Immediately after Behar’s comment, Hostin declared, “Well, Kim Kardashian is kind of a sex symbol.” This prompted the studio audience to loudly boo in response.

But The View panel disagreed with Hostin’s assessment, leading Goldberg to reply, “no.” “Turning, turning ― the audience is turning,” Behar later added.

“That’s not even; you can’t put them in the same… I’m moving on,” Goldberg said before introducing the next Hot Topics discussion.

Ana Navarro was visibly frustrated at the omission of one of Raquel Welch’s most notable accomplishments

Before the episode headed to the commercial, Ana Navarro pushed back on the coverage of Raquel Welch’s death. She was angry about the omission of one of Raquel Welch’s most notable accomplishments. However, the veteran journalist let her voice be heard regarding the one aspect of Welch’s career most media outlets missed.

“In every mention, I saw in the news about Raquel Welch, nobody mentioned that she’s Latino,” Navarro subsequently declared. “She was a Latina, trailblazing actor.” Navarro continued, “Her dad was Bolivian.”

Welch died on Wednesday, Feb. 15, after a brief, unspecific illness at 82. She is survived by her children, daughter Latanne “Tahnee” and Damon Welch.