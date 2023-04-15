‘The Voice’ Coach Kelly Clarkson Speaks Out on Blake Shelton Departure: ‘Everyone is Going to Miss Him’

The Voice premiered in 2011, instantly captivating audiences with its unique dynamic and four celebrity voice coaches: Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton. Over a decade later, the show is more popular than ever — but it has undergone quite a few changes since its debut, including the lineup of voice coaches.

Currently, Blake Shelton is the last remaining original Voice coach — and it’s officially his last season. His soon-to-be former co-star, Kelly Clarkson, has mixed feelings about Shelton’s departure that likely reflect how a lot of people are currently feeling.

Blake Shelton’s rewarding 12 years on ‘The Voice’

Shelton certainly owes The Voice a lot. It’s where he met his current wife, Gwen Stefani. The two singers met when Stefani joined the show in 2014, although they didn’t start a relationship until the following year. Considering how in love they are, that’s reason enough for Shelton to be thankful for his time on the show.

However, being a coach on The Voice was also great for Shelton professionally. While most knew him as a country singer, many people who had never really listened to his music before got to know him as a person. Shelton also gave some incredible performances on the show and released some new music, some of which featured Stefani.

Kelly Clarkson reacts to Shelton’s impending departure

Kelly Clarkson performs at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards I Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Shelton and Clarkson have an intense, almost sibling-like rivalry on The Voice. But when the cameras aren’t rolling, they are good friends who have a lot of love and admiration for each other. But how does Clarkson feel about Shelton’s decision to leave the show? As it turns out, it’s complicated.

“It’s Blake’s last season. I’m so glad I’m here for it,” Clarkson told Entertainment Tonight, as reported by People. “One, I kinda want to be the one to kick him out the door, but also I want to hug him while he’s going.”

“I have mixed feelings,” she added. “I love him, but I get it. He’s been doing it for so long, and I get that it’s time, you want to move on, or do something different.”

Clarkson also stressed that Shelton is part of the reason why The Voice is The Voice. She said, “In a funny way I’m glad I get to be like, ‘Later,’ but at the same time I think everyone’s going to miss him.”

With comments like that, we can hardly wait to see how Clarkson reacts to Shelton’s final episode. He’ll definitely be getting a unique send-off.

Clarkson and Shelton’s most memorable moments of Season 23

While we hope The Voice will continue on for years to come, there’s no denying that it won’t be the same without Shelton — especially for Clarkson. Clarkson reprised her role as a voice coach just in time for Shelton’s final season, and the two wasted no time taking playful jabs at each other during the Season 23 premiere.

Shelton promptly blocked Clarkson on the very first artist to take the stage before suggesting she quit the show, too. Clarkson also trolled Shelton by placing a sixth place ribbon on his dressing room door, even though there are only four judges.

We have no doubt Clarkson will miss Shelton’s antics once he’s taped his final episode of The Voice, but it appears as if they’re enjoying every minute of their rivalry until then.