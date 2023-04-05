‘The Voice’ Season 23’s Playoff Pass Has a Major Flaw

Many fans of The Voice Season 23 aren’t happy with the singing competition’s newest twist, the Playoff Pass. This rare pass, similar to the Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent or the Platinum Ticket on American Idol, is meant to be an advantage for only four artists. However, some viewers argue the Playoff Pass could actually harm a contestant’s chances of winning. There’s one flaw, in particular, that fans have deemed “awkward.”

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for the Battle Rounds of The Voice Season 23.]

ALI and D. Smooth on ‘The Voice’ Season 23 | Tyler Golden/NBC

What is a Playoff Pass on ‘The Voice’?

The spring 2023 season of The Voice features four rounds prior to the Live Shows: the Blind Auditions, Battles, Knockouts, and Playoffs. In each round, the contestants on each team go head-to-head in sing-offs, and their coaches determine who moves forward.

During the Battles this year, coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper each had one Steal and one Playoff Pass. As per usual, the Steal allowed the coaches to steal an eliminated artist from another team.

Meanwhile, The Voice‘s newly-added Playoff Pass allowed the coaches to keep both artists in one Battle on their team. The Playoff Pass recipient would skip the Knockouts and go straight to the Playoffs, while the other artist would compete in the Knockouts. It’s an interesting idea in theory, but the Playoff Pass hasn’t been well-received by many fans so far.

The pass is flawed in that it goes to the ‘loser’ of a Battle

One issue with The Voice Season 23’s Playoff Pass is that it goes to the person who did not win the Battle. So, the coach names the winner, and the winner runs off stage to celebrate. Then, the coach hits their button to give the Playoff Pass, and confetti rains down as the coach talks about how much the second artist deserves the honor of skipping the next round. If the Playoff Pass is such a coveted reward, shouldn’t it be handed out first to the winner of the Battle?

Fans discussed this flaw on Reddit, with one person noting, “It instantly renders whoever was deemed the ‘winner’ of the Battle an instant loser.”

“Meanwhile, the person that was just told they won is now in the wings hearing the other person get this confetti and Playoff Pass win. Again… Awkward!” another user wrote.

Other fans have pointed out that the Playoff Pass could be a disadvantage. An artist skipping the Knockouts could mean less time working on their voices with their coaches and getting used to performing in front of an audience. It also might mean less screen time, which means they won’t be as recognizable to viewers when it’s time for live voting.

Who received a Playoff Pass on ‘The Voice’ Season 23?

deep in our feels right now, wbu??? pic.twitter.com/WelqhCn6MO — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) April 4, 2023

The Battles came to an end on Tuesday, April 4. All four Playoff Pass recipients have been revealed: Team Kelly’s D. Smooth, Team Chance’s Manasseh Samone, Team Blake’s Mary Kate Connor, and Team Niall’s Ryley Tate Wilson. Interestingly, Clarkson’s Playoff Pass automatically overruled Chance’s attempt to steal D. Smooth.

“I kind of feel bad, because, D., you might want to work with him, but I just don’t care, man,” Clarkson said. “I love you. You have the gift to make it all the way to the finale.”

Fans will see these four pass recipients compete again when The Voice Season 23 Playoffs begin on May 1.

New episodes of The Voice Season 23 air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.