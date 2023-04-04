‘The Voice’ Season 23 Spoilers: Who Receives a Playoff Pass, According to Insiders

NBC’s The Voice Season 23 is going full steam ahead with the battle rounds. Episode 10 wraps up the battles, and fans will get to see the teams heading into the knockouts later on. The judges each have a Playoff Pass this season, too. Here’s every contestant who received a Playoff Pass during the battle rounds.

[Spoiler alert: The Voice Season 23 spoilers ahead regarding the Playoff Passes.]

ALI and D. Smooth | Tyler Golden/NBC

‘The Voice’ Season 23 Episode 10 shows the final round of battles

Viewers watching The Voice Season 23 Episode 10 can prepare to see the end of the battle rounds. So far, the competition remains stiff, and episode 9 revealed a few of the best singers yet.

Episode 9, which aired the third battle round on April 3, 2023, showed two more battles for Kelly Clarkson’s team, one more battle for Team Chance the Rapper, one more battle for Blake Shelton’s team, and two more battles for Niall Horan’s team.

Clarkson gained ALI on her team, as he beat D. Smooth during the battle. She also gained Holly Brand on her team, beating Katie Beth Forakis.

Chance gained NariYella that night, as she beat Chloe Abbott in a tough battle singing “I Want You Around.”

Team Shelton gained Grace West after she defeated Carlos Rising in a country battle.

Finally, Horan gained Kate Consentino after she defeated Tiana Goss, and he also got Michael B. when he beat Ryley Tate Wilson.

‘The Voice’ Season 23 Spoilers: These contestants receive a Playoff Pass

Four contestants have Playoff Passes before heading into the knockout rounds. According to The Voice Season 23 spoilers from spoiler guru IdolForums, those four contestants are D. Smooth, Manasseh Samone, Ryley Tate Wilson, and Marykate Connor.

Kelly Clarkson gained D. Smooth on her team via the Playoff Pass. Fans watching episode 9 saw ALI win the battle round against D. Smooth, and right after Clarkson chose ALI, Chance the Rapper tried to swoop in and steal D. Smooth. Just as D. Smooth was getting excited to work with Chance, Clarkson dropped the bomb that she planned on using her Playoff Pass all along.

“I kind of feel bad, because, D., you might want to work with him, but I just don’t care, man,” Clarkson said after using the pass. “I love you. You have the gift to make it all the way to the finale.”

As for the other judges, Chance reportedly gave Manasseh Samone the Playoff Pass, Niall Horan gave Ryley Tate Wilson his Playoff Pass, and Blake Shelton gave Marykate Connor his.

The judges said what would receive their Playoff Passes in real life

According to The Voice Season 23 spoilers, fans will see all of the Playoff Pass recipients perform by April 4, 2023. And the judges shared what they’d choose to give a Playoff Pass to in real life.

“I would say chips and salsa,” Kelly Clarkson shared when asked what she would give the pass to. “I love chips and salsa, or queso. Chips and queso. … Oh wait, I take it back — street tacos.”

Niall Horan said he’d use the pass on his golf clubs. “They go everywhere with me. I’ve played golf my entire life.”

Blake Shelton said he’d use his pass on the judge’s chair NBC gave him to sit on. “I want to skip ahead and I want to take this chair from here and just have it appear at my house,” Shelton shared.

Chance the Rapper said he’d give his Playoff Pass to Kevin Hart. “He deserves it,” Chance said. “I don’t know what he would use it for, but that’s all yours, Kevin.”

The Voice Season 23 airs at 8 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

