‘The Voice’ Season 23 Spoilers: Teams After Battle Rounds

NBC’s The Voice Season 23 is here, and the battle rounds are nearly over. Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper judge who moves on and who stays behind, and they continue to hand out the highly-coveted Playoff Passes. So, who moves on after the battle rounds? Here are The Voice Season 23 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Voice Season 23 spoilers ahead regarding the teams after the battle rounds air.]

Niall Horan and Blake Shelton in ‘The Voice’ Season 23 | Trae Patton/NBC

‘The Voice’ Season 23 Episode 10 features part 4 of the battle rounds

The Voice Season 23 Episode 10 continues with one last set of battles before the knockouts begin. So far, viewers have seen the four judges steal players and give away their Playoff Passes. Episode 10 will bring the remaining contestants to the stage to battle it out before the next round.

In episode 9, ALI, who’s already made history as the first deaf artist on The Voice, beat D. Smooth, though Kelly Clarkson gave D. Smooth the Playoff Pass. Also for Team Kelly, Holly Brand beat Katie Beth Forakis

For Blake Shelton’s team, Grace West beat Carlos Rising.

Niall Horan’s team saw some stiff competition. Kate Cosentino beat Tiana Goss in a particularly riveting performance of “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” Michael B. then beat Ryley Tate Wilson, though Horan then gave his Playoff Pass to Ryley, who certainly earned it.

Finally, Chance the Rapper chose NariYella, a four-chair turn, over Chloe Abbott, a one-chair turn.

‘The Voice’ Season 23 spoilers: Here are the teams after the battle rounds

Ray Uriel and @noivaswright teach us how a Battle is DONE tonight 9/8c on @NBC ? pic.twitter.com/C5qOxSTSHt — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) April 4, 2023

According to The Voice Season 23 spoilers from spoiler guru IdolForums, here’s what the final teams allegedly look like after the battle rounds:

Team Kelly Clarkson has Rachel Christine, Cait Martin, ALI, Marcos Covos, Holly Brand, Kala Banham, and D. Smooth.

Blake Shelton’s team has Tasha Jessen, Grace West, Kylee Dayne, Walker Wilson, Neil Salsich, NOIVAS, and Marykate Conner.

Team Chance the Rapper has Sorelle, Ray Uriel, Jamar Langley, Magnus, NariYella, Tiana Goss, and Manasseh Samone.

Finally, Niall Horan’s team has Gina Miles, Michael B., Ross Clayton, Kate Consentino, Jerome Godwin, EJ Michels, Ryley Tate.

All four judges had the chance to use their Playoff Passes by the end of the battle rounds. Clarkson used hers on D. Smooth, Shelton used his on Marykate Connor, Chance used his on Manasseh Samone, and Niall Horan used his on Ryley Tate.

Who is replacing Blake Shelton? It’s still undecided

The Voice Season 23 spoilers will continue to show how far Blake Shelton’s team members make it in the competition. But Shelton himself is preparing to say goodbye to the show. As for who’s taking his place, it remains unknown.

Country superstar Reba McEntire was considered in the past, but she turned down the offer to judge on The Voice. With this in mind, it seems unlikely she’ll request to join the judges once Shelton leaves.

“I got [a look at] the Holland version of The Voice,” McEntire shared with Entertainment Tonight. “They sent it to me and I said, ‘I can’t see me doing that.'” She then noted she doesn’t like to stay tied to one project for too long.

“To fill Blake’s chair? Wow. That’s gonna be tough,” McEntire added. “He did a great job and kudos to him.”

The Voice Season 23 airs at 8 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

