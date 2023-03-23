‘The Voice’ Season 23 Teams so Far: Here Are the Artists to Watch on Team Kelly, Blake, Chance, and Niall

The Voice Season 23 Blind Auditions have come to a close, which means the teams are officially full. Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper, and Blake Shelton each have 10 artists to work with in the hopes that one of them will become the next Voice winner. Below, take a look at the teams and see which of the 40 artists stood out the most during the auditions phase.

Blake Shelton and Niall Horan on ‘The Voice’ Season 23 | Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

Team Kelly is back on ‘The Voice’ Season 23

Kelly Clarkson returned from her hiatus feeling refreshed and ready to kick her fellow coaches’ butts. She fell right back into the swing of things during the season 23 Blinds — bickering with Blake, saying “navigate” way too much, and filling up her team with a blend of country and pop.

This year, Team Kelly includes a trio, Sheer Element, featuring JEJ Vinson, who was on Team Kelly in 2019 as a solo artist. In her pitch to Sheer Element, Kelly said she could work with them to find the best song choices. We can’t forget that Kelly won with trio Girl Named Tom in season 21, so she has experience coaching a group to victory.

Kelly also has Cait Martin, who earned a four-chair turn with her beautiful rendition of “As It Was.” The coach lived Cait’s “crystal clear” vibrato and range. Another unique artist on Team Kelly this season is ALI, a deaf singer. Kelly told Ali she had “a gift” to share with the world.

Team Kelly so far: D. Smooth, Holly Brand, Sheer Element, Allie Keck, ALI, Marcos Covos, JB Somers, Rachel Christine, Cait Martin, Katie Beth Forakis

Niall Horan’s team is filled with unique singer-songwriters

Former One Direction member Niall Horan is a first-time coach this season, but he never seemed to hesitate with artists he loved in the Blinds. He often pitched his experience in a singing competition (One Direction got their start on The X Factor) and in a group. Niall mostly went for people with a singer-songwriter vibe, but they all brought something unique to the team.

One Team Niall artist to keep an eye on during The Voice Season 23 is Ross Clayton. He turned all four chairs with his rendition of “Blue Ain’t Your Color.” Despite Ross’s strong country tone, Niall heard a touch of soul in his voice. He wanted the artist so badly that he got down on one knee and begged.

Another four-chair turn on Team Niall was Ryley Tate Wilson, who is only 15 years old. Still, he had the confidence of a professional, mature singer. Niall thought Ryley could “keep people on their toes.”

Team Niall so far: Michael B., Ross Clayton, Kala Banham, Ryley Tate Wilson, Jerome Godwin III, Laura Littleton, Kate Cosentino, Tiana Goss, Gina Miles, Talia Smith

Team Chance has a little bit of everything

Newcomer coach Chance the Rapper took his fellow coaches by surprise with how much knowledge he had in various musical genres. That gave him quite the advantage when building his team. He now has artists who sing gospel, soul, R&B, pop, rap, and even opera.

Team Chance also has a trio, Sorelle, who wowed the judge with their harmonies. Elsewhere, Chance used his block on Blake to nab NOIVAS, a four-chair turn. Chance said he wanted to give NOIVAS a chance to show himself off to the world.

Another four-chair turn, NariYella, showed off her powerhouse vocals on “One Night Only.” Chance told the artist that he wanted to help her find her influences and be herself.

Team Chance so far: Sorelle, NOIVAS, Magnus, Jamar Langley, Manasseh Samone, Chloe Abbott, Mariah Kalia, Ray Uriel, Alyssa Lazar, NariYella

Blake Shelton’s final team on ‘The Voice’ Season 23 is his strongest yet

The face of a man who just turned his chair for the final time! #TeamBlake #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/7wALJ3Q6mS — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 22, 2023

It’s the cowboy’s final season of The Voice, and he’s going out with his strongest team yet. He didn’t get too emotional while filling up his team in the Blinds, but it was surreal when the longtime coach pressed his button for the last time.

Neil Salsich earned four chair turns with his cover of “Honky Tonk Blues.” Blake blocked Kelly to make sure he had no country competition. Later, Blake’s last button press went to Grace West, a teen who showed promise in her country tone. The coach was proud to have Grace as his last-ever team member. Even Kelly endorsed Blake as a coach for Grace, shocking everyone in the room.

Team Blake so far: Neil Salsich, Tasha Jessen, Alex Whalen, Carlos Rising, Walker Wilson, EJ Michels, Mary Kate Connor, Kylee Dayne, Karson Lester, Grace West

Next, the coaches will prepare their teammates to face off against each other in the Battles. Niall, Chance, Blake, and Kelly will have tough decisions to make as they eliminate their own artists and steal from other teams.

New episodes of The Voice Season 23 air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.