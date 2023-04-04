‘The Voice’ Season 23 Spoilers: Every Contestant Stolen Before Knockouts

NBC’s The Voice Season 23 spoilers are here, and fans can’t wait to see who moves on after the battle rounds conclude on April 4, 2023. By the end of the battle rounds, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, Blake Shelton, and Chance the Rapper all have the opportunity to steal a player or present them with a Playoff Pass. Here’s every contestant stolen before the knockout rounds, according to spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Voice Season 23 spoilers ahead regarding the stolen players during battle rounds.]

‘The Voice’ Season 23 | Trae Patton/NBC

According to The Voice Season 23 spoilers, each judge steals one contestant who loses their battle round. The spoilers, posted by guru IdolForums, claims Kelly Clarkson steals Kala Banham from Niall Horan. Chance the Rapper steals Tiana Goss from Horan as well. Horan steals EJ Michels from Blake Shelton. Finally, Blake steals NOIVAS from Chance the Rapper.

Viewers have seen steals in the past season — but the season 23 competition’s made more complicated with the addition of the Playoff Pass. While the judges can steal players from other teams, they can deploy their Playoff Pass if they have two competitors competing against each other in the battles that they feel should move on. The Playoff Pass lets the competitor skip the knockouts completely and head straight to the playoffs.

Given this information about the Playoff Pass, competitors who receive it likely feel lucky. But it could work against them, as they have less screen time (and possibly fewer fans) headed into the playoffs. Competitors might prefer to get stolen instead.

Chance the Rapper tried to steal Kelly Clarkson’s contestant, but he wasn’t successful

The Voice Season 23 has a never-before-seen situation happening during the battle rounds. A steal and a Playoff Pass were deployed in the same round.

In episode 9, ALI and D. Smooth competed for Kelly Clarkson’s team — and they both blew their performance out of the park. Ultimately, Clarkson chose ALI — and D. Smooth thought that meant he was out of the competition for good. But Chance the Rapper came in for the steal.

“Finally, I get to take someone from Kelly,” Chance said as he attempted to steal D. Smooth.

“Can I just say something really quickly?” Clarkson added. She then presses the button to use her Playoff Pass. “I’m using my Playoff Pass!” she announced. The Playoff Pass usage overrode Chance’s steal.

“I kind of feel bad, because D., you might want to work with him, but I just don’t care, man,” Clarkson said. “Like, I love you. You have the gift to make it all the way to the finale.”

How many of these stolen players make it to the top 8?

The Voice Season 23 spoilers posted by IdolForums include the top eight players. Do any of the stolen players make it to the top eight?

NOIVAS is the only competitor who’s stolen who makes it to the top eight singers. Blake Shelton stole NOIVAS from Chance the Rapper. It seems this is the only stolen competitor during the battle rounds who makes it this far.

D. Smooth reportedly makes it to the top eight. Kelly Clarkson was on to something when she refused to allow Chance to steal him.

We look forward to seeing it all play out this season.

The Voice Season 23 airs at 8 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

