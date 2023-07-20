The Who's Pete Townshend produced a classic rock song that became one of the most influential one-hit wonders ever. Subsequently, The Who covered the tune themselves.

The Who‘s Pete Townshend produced a classic rock song that became one of the most influential one-hit wonders ever. Subsequently, The Who covered the hit themselves. Townshend revealed what he thought of the cover in retrospect.

The Who’s Pete Townshend produced a song for a shock-rocker whom he called ‘incredible’

Arthur Brown is most known as the lead singer of The Crazy World of Arthur Brown. He became known for his over-the-top performance style which inspired many shock rockers and art rockers who came after him. One of his trademarks was a pyrotechnic helmet.

During a 1968 interview with Rolling Stone, Townshend was asked which group he enjoyed the most. “Arthur Brown I think is an incredible show,” he said. “What I dig in a performance, in an event, is essentially to be communicated to, to feel part of an audience. I always feel like an audience because I am an audience if I am watching anything, but I like to feel alongside the other members of things, I like to feel a part of the audience; I like to feel that I’m being effective as a member of the audience.

“I don’t mind being asked to clap my f****** hands, let’s get that straight,” he added. “I like to clap my hands and it doesn’t get me uptight if someone says clap or sing or shout or scream or do what you want to do. That’s exactly what I want to do and if I feel like jumping up and down and dancing, I don’t want everyone telling me that I’m bringing them down or that they can’t listen to the music or something.”

According to CBS News, Townshend produced “Fire,” The Crazy World of Arthur Brown’s one hit single. The single doesn’t credit Townshend. Instead, Kit Lambert, The Who’s manager, is the credited producer of the song.

What Pete Townshend thought when Arthur Brown appeared in the film version of ‘Tommy’

In his 2012 book Who I Am: A Memoir, Townshend discusses Brown several times. He recalls bringing Brown to Track Records, an independent label. He became upset that he received no compensation when Brown’s signature hit reached No. 1.

In addition, Brown appeared in the film version of The Who’s Tommy. He played the leader of a Marilyn Monroe-themed cult. Townshend felt Brown was in his element when he portrayed the cult leader, as Brown was knowledgeable about voodoo.

Why The Who covered ‘Fire’ for Pete Townshend’s concept album ‘The Iron Man’

Subsequently, Townshend produced The Iron Man: The Musical by Pete Townshend. It was based on The Iron Man by Ted Hughes. He decided The Who should appear on one song on the album, so The Who covered “Fire” for the record.

Townshend felt “Fire” almost suited the band. Their cover sounds more like 1980s stadium rock than Brown’s psychedelia. Townshend is the credited producer of this obscure version of the song.

The Crazy World of Arthur Brown’s “Fire” is an essential one-hit wonder and it wouldn’t be the same without Townshend.