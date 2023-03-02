‘The Young and the Restless’: Michael Damian Hints a Concert With Danny Romalotti Could Happen

The Young and the Restless is one of the few daytime soap operas still standing for a reason. The show – which debuted on CBS in 1973 – has featured countless talented actors and even more outlandish storylines over the years. And some actors – such as Michael Damian, who plays Danny Romalotti on the show – continue to keep returning to The Young and the Restless.

Michael Damian | John Atashian/Getty Images

Michael Damian first joined ‘The Young and the Restless’ in 1980

Damian made his debut on The Young and the Restless in 1980. He remained on the show until 1998. However, the actor returned to the soap opera in 2002 until 2004 and for brief stints in 2008 and 2012-2013. Finally, Damian returned to his iconic role in 2022, much to the delight of longtime fans.

In addition to his acting career, Damian has a long and successful run as a singer as well. He released his first album, Love Is a Mystery, in 1984 and has since released another 10 albums. His hit singles include 1989’s “Rock On,” “Cover of Love,” and “Was It Nothing At All.”

Michael Damian recently teased a Danny Romalotti concert

Just as Damian has long balanced his acting career and his music, his The Young and the Restless character also has an interest in singing. And in a recent Soaps.com interview, Damian teased the potential for a full-on concert, in character, as Danny Romalotti.

“I love that the show has kept music alive. Remember, we did the first full-scale concert years ago. Any time you can go back to something that touches on the magical format that Lee and Bill Bell created, it’s going to work. I will say there has been a discussion of music. I can’t get into details, but there are some musical aspects that have been talked about and will be talked about.”

At this point, it’s unclear exactly what role Damian’s music might play on the show. But with Danny back in town, this is a terrific opportunity for the writers to offer fans a special treat. And with daytime soap operas past their prime, The Young and the Restless should seize the chance to try something new and fresh, albeit with a familiar face.

Danny Romalotti’s music has been featured on the show before

With Damian’s return as Danny, many fans are wondering whether the character will reunite with Christine Blair Williams (Lauralee Bell). After all, Christine’s marriage to Paul (Doug Davidson) doesn’t appear to be going anywhere, with the actor’s exit from the show.

If The Young and the Restless is hoping to reinvigorate itself, Danny’s arrival perhaps couldn’t have come at a better time. As far as a concert as Danny, the character began his life on The Young and the Restless as a teenage rock star. So there’s plenty of room to recapture that youthful spirit in the near future.