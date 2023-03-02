‘The Young and the Restless’: Signs Suggest New Writers Will Be Hired

The Young and the Restless writers are constantly under fire. Soap opera fans are vocal, and the CBS serial has been criticized for its lack of dramatic storytelling. A recent change to the regime could either hurt or help the show.

The Young and the Restless executive producer and head writer Josh Griffith I Daytime Emmy Awards 2021 via Getty Images

‘The Young and the Restless’ executive producer Josh Griffith fires five writers

Regime changes are a common occurrence on The Young and the Restless. A new executive producer and head writer is hired every few years to spruce up the CBS soap opera. Josh Griffith has been a vital part of the show on and off for 16 years.

In 2019, Griffith returned as head writer and co-executive producer. When Anthony Morina left in Dec. 2022, Griffith was named the new executive producer starting in Feb. 2023. Griffith has begun his tenure as a producer with some major changes.

According to Soaps.com, Griffith fired five breakdown writers from the staff. The shocking move is reportedly because of cost-cutting measures. The primary duty of a breakdown writer is to map out storylines over multiple episodes.

So with the five breakdown writers gone, who will fill their spots?

Griffith will take over the role along with his head writing and producing responsibilities.

‘The Young and the Restless’ fans react to the writing changes

The Young and the Restless used to be daytime TV’s number-one soap opera. Longtime fans loved tuning in to watch dramatic storylines and sizzling romances. But the show’s predictability and boring storylines have fans tuning out.

Viewers have been critical of Griffith’s writing, and the latest news of him firing the staff has caused an uproar. On a Twitter thread, fans voiced their disagreement with Griffith’s decision. “Josh Griffith is gonna kill this soap,” declared one user.

“What a terrible dictatorial decision. Are they trying to get YR canceled? The only one who should get fired is Josh Griffith, the worst head writer YR has ever had. His biased, uncreative writing is outdated, misogynist, and anti-diversity. I feel so sorry for the five writers,” another commenter ranted.

“They need to can, Josh. Never liked how he came up with storylines that destroyed characters,” wrote one viewer.

“Wow! That’s terrible & I hardly think the head writer can handle all of the scripts/breakdowns. I shudder to think what #YR will be like on air,” another fan wrote.

How will the writer changes affect the soap opera?

The Young and the Restless fans wanted writing changes, but this isn’t what they had in mind. Many agree that Griffith is the problem, not the other writers. He’s had four years to spruce up the show, but there have been no improvements.

50 seasons gives us 50 reasons to celebrate! ? Don’t miss #YR’s season premiere TODAY! ? pic.twitter.com/uPLG7ZU3bU — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 30, 2022

Griffith has his hands full already with producing and head writing. Taking over the job of breakdown writer might be too much for him. As long as Griffith is in charge, everything goes his way, including the storyline ideas.

It’s a wait-and-see game to see how Griffith’s changes affect the show. Griffith has a lot riding on him, and if he doesn’t improve his writing, he might be the next to get the ax.