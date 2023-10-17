Tom Cruise reportedly had en elaborate plan in mind to recruit David and Victoria Beckham into the world of Scientology.

Tom Cruise was once just as known for his faith in Scientology as he was for his celebrity. There have been reports over the years that the star tried converting a couple of his friends and colleagues to his religion. This allegedly included power couple David and Victoria Beckham.

Tom Cruise might’ve hoped to add David and Victoria Beckham to the church of Scientology

It’s a bit of an open secret that Cruise has tried indoctrinating a few familiar faces into Scientology. For instance, celebrities like Seth Rogen revealed how Cruise tried convincing him to join the religion. Cruise also introduced his friends Will and Jada Pinkett Smith to the community. Although Smith didn’t become a member, he was open to Scientology’s ideas. Which was why he defended Cruise when some criticized his beliefs.

“When I sit and I talk with Tom Cruise, he is one of the greatest spirits that I’ve ever met – someone who is committed to making the world better,” Smith once told Today. “You have people [that] are attacking and wanna fight that don’t know nothing — how you gonna not know nothing about Scientology and attack somebody? It’s dangerous and it’s ignorant.”

It turned out that Cruise might’ve also tried recruiting the Beckhams to his cause. Former Scientology senior official wrote about the encounter in his book A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology.

“A professional-grade soccer pitch was constructed on the property at Gold [HQ in San Jacinto],” Rinder said. “The ground was leveled, irrigation installed, perfect turf, goals raised. A full-time caretaker was appointed from the Gold staff.”

According to Rinder, this was all done in an attempt to lure the Beckhams and appeal to their tastes.

“It was built for one purpose only: so Tom Cruise could woo his friend David to come to Gold. It never happened,” Rinder added.

However, it seemed that the Beckhams never took Cruise up on his offer.

Is Tom Cruise still a member of Scientology?

Cruise has been quiet for a number of years about his faith in Scientology. But former Scientologist Leah Remini took the time to remind others last year that Cruise was still a part of the religion. At the time, Cruise was experiencing another career highlight thanks to the success of Top Gun: Maverick.

While many praised Cruise’s feature, and felt the actor was responsible for saving cinema, Remini took to social media to revisit Cruise’s past. According to NY Post, Remini responded to a message by Claire Headley, who confided that she refused to see Top Gun due to Cruise’s Scientology connections.



“Thank you to my friend @claireheadley for your courage. You have continued to speak out despite the non-stop attacks from Scientology,” Remini posted. “And as Claire says in her post below, Tom Cruise knows exactly what goes on in Scientology. Don’t let the movie star charm fool you.”

But The Mirror reported that Cruise hadn’t visited the UK headquarters of Scientology for a number of years. This fueled speculation that started in 2021 that Cruise was distancing himself from the religion.

What Tom Cruise saw in Scientology in the first place

Whether or not he’s still involved in Scientology, there was once a time where Cruise was openly passionate about the religion. Back in the early-to-mid 2000s, he wasn’t shy about sharing that passion with his audience. According to Reuters, a video surfaced years ago where Cruise explained what attracted to the religion.

“Being a Scientologist, when you drive past an accident it’s not like anyone else. As you drive past you know you have to do something about it because you know you’re the only one who can help,” Cruise said.



The Mission Impossible star also felt Scientology had the most reliable means for rehabilitating criminals and others living with mental health issues.

“We’re the authorities on getting people off drugs. We’re the authorities on the mind. We’re the authorities on improving conditions,” he added. “We can rehabilitate criminals. Way to happiness. We can bring peace and unite cultures.”