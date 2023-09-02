Tom Cruise was forced to wear show lifts in ‘Top Gun’ because Kelly McGillis and his noticeable height difference.

In cinematic trivia, some details linger in the collective imagination more than others. Among such details is Tom Cruise’s unexpected wardrobe choice in the iconic film Top Gun.

This topic has sparked numerous conversations over the years. Peeling back layers of this fascinating tidbit, we explore the what and why behind Cruise’s particular sartorial decision.

Tom Cruise had to wear shoe lifts in ‘Top Gun’ because Kelly McGillis’ towered over him

Cruise’s stature has garnered much attention over time, especially during the filming of the original Top Gun. The actor famously wore lifts in his shoes for the film, which raised a few questions.

According to Medium, it was necessary for Cruise to sport shoe lifts to counterbalance a noticeable height difference on set. Cruise’s co-star, Kelly McGillis, stands just shy of six feet, while Cruise is five feet seven inches tall.

Height is not the only characteristic that sets them apart. McGillis is five years Cruise’s senior, born on July 9, 1957, while Cruise came into the world on July 3, 1962.

Yet, their age gap wasn’t considered an obstacle during the release of the first Top Gun film in 1986, where McGillis appeared tall and captivating.

McGillis didn’t appear in the sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. Cruise’s character was instead paired with a new romantic interest named Penny.

Kelly McGillis opens up about not returning for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Though absent from the sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, McGillis has been straightforward about her absence from the limelight.

In a conversation with ET, the 62-year-old actor openly discussed why she did not reunite with Cruise for the follow-up.

“I’m old and I’m fat and I look age-appropriate for what my age is, and that is not what that whole scene is about,” she stated.

McGillis went on to say that she is happy with how her life is going. She is far more content feeling secure with herself rather than chasing superficial standards.

During her initial stint in the franchise, McGillis was a knockout with her blonde tresses, svelte figure, and stunning legs. Her on-screen romance with a then-twenty-something Cruise became a hallmark, marked by a steamy scene accompanied by Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away.”

In the 2020 sequel, Tom Cruise is romantically paired with established actor Jennifer Connelly. She is widely recognized for her Academy Award-winning role in A Beautiful Mind.

This is what Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’ co-star is up to these days

Before stepping out of the spotlight, McGillis enjoyed parts in a few high-profile roles. This includes starring opposite Harrison Ford in Witness and appearing in The Accused with Jodie Foster.

But acting alongside Cruise in Top Gun is well in her past. These days, McGillis’ main focus is on her family life.

“It didn’t become a priority,” McGillis stated regarding her movie career. “It wasn’t like a major decision that I made to leave, it was just that other things became more important.”

McGillis added that she still has a passion for acting, especially when it comes to the theater. However, her connections with people outweighed the allure of family.

Now living in North Carolina, McGillis enjoys quality time with her two daughters, Sonora and Kelsey Tillman.

She attributes her departure from Hollywood partly to her sobriety journey and self-discovery. This decision proved beneficial, particularly after her diagnosis with Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency. This hereditary condition can lead to severe lung or liver disease.