Legendary singer Tony Bennett is dead at the age of 96. The entertainer died in New York City on Jul. 21, 2023, said his publicist, Sylvia Weiner. Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016. However, he continued to perform and record through 2021, demonstrating a dedication to a remarkable career known for its longevity and consistency.

Tony Bennett performs onstage during an invitation-only concert at the newly opened Encore Boston Harbor Casino in Everett, Massachusetts, on Aug. 8, 2019 | Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Tony Bennett had his first hit in 1951

The legendary crooner was born Anthony Benedetto in New York City on Aug. 3, 1926. He demonstrated talent as an artist and a singer at a young age. As a teenager, he performed as a singing waiter while appearing in nightclubs and amateur competitions.

Bennett was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1944. He joined the front line in Germany the following year and briefly remained as part of the occupying force after the war.

Returning to the U.S. in 1946, Bennett continued to train and perform as a singer. Comedian and actor Bob Hope saw Bennett open for singer Pearl Bailey and asked him on tour. It was Hope who created the stage name “Tony Bennett.”

Columbia Records signed Bennett in 1950, and the crooner had his first hit, “Because of You,” the following year.

Bennett continued to deliver hit songs throughout the ‘50s. Songs such as “Cold, Cold Heart,” “Blue Velvet,” and “Rags to Riches” became extremely popular.

‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco’ became Tony Bennett’s signature song

The 1962 release of Tony Bennett’s version of the song “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” marked a turning point in his career. While only a modest hit on the chart, the song increased Bennett’s fame.

The singer won Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Best Male Solo Vocal Performance in 1963. “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” became a staple of Bennett’s performances and is now considered Bennett’s signature song.

However, the song’s popularity did not prevent Bennett’s career decline in the late ‘60s. The singer struggled throughout the ‘70s, failing to earn a recording contract or book performances outside Las Vegas.

Bennett’s career revival and duets

Aretha Franklin and Tony Bennett perform onstage during Tony Bennett’s 85th Birthday Gala Benefit for Exploring the Arts at The Metropolitan Opera House on Sept. 18, 2011, in New York City | Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Tony Bennett’s business partnership with his son Danny revitalized the singer’s career and personal life. His 1986 album The Art of Excellence marked his first release to chart since 1972.

During the ‘90s, Bennett became popular with younger audiences, aided by several appearances on MTV. At the same time, he released more critically acclaimed albums and won Grammy awards.

He continued to receive accolades for his live performances and recordings. In the later stages of his career, Bennett released multiple duet albums and songs. His collaborators included Amy Winehouse, Aretha Franklin, Willie Nelson, Vicente Fernandez, and Lady Gaga.

Bennett’s final album, the Lady Gaga-collaboration Love for Sale, was released on Sept. 30, 2021. The singer gave his last performance on Aug. 5, 2021, with Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall.

Bennett is survived by his wife, Susan Crow, and is father to children Antonia, Joanna, Danny, and Dae.