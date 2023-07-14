These 10 singles think they've signed up for a show called 'Love Overboard.' But in reality, they're contestants on Netflix's 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 5.

Too Hot to Handle is back and steamier than ever. The fifth season of the hit Netflix series returns on July 14. This time around, the cast of 10 singles believe they’ve signed up for a reality dating show called Love Overboard. They “think they’re sailing off for a party tour of the Caribbean,” notes the trailer (via YouTube). But once they arrive on the yacht, they discover the harsh truth.

If you’ve seen the other seasons, you know the drill. The Too Hot to Handle Season 5 cast will have to avoid all physical intimacy with each other, from kissing to sex, if they hope to go home with the $200,000 cash prize. But if anyone cheats, the prize money shrinks. (In season 4, the pot shrank to $89,000 after multiple rule violations.) They’ll be supervised by Lana, the cone-shaped robot who will monitor their behavior throughout the competition and encourage them to build connections that aren’t just based on physical attraction

‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 5 cast Instagram handles

So, who are the sexy singles who will be challenged to stay celibate on this season of Too Hot to Handle? Here’s the season 5 cast and where to follow them on Instagram.

Alex Snell, a personal trainer from London who describes himself as a “modern-day Greek god.” Follow him on Instagram at @alexsnelll.

Elys Hutchinson, a model and ski instructor from Swede. Follow her on Instagram at @elys_hutchinson.

Courtney Randolph, who is a real estate agent from Houston and calls herself a “limited edition Barbie.” Follow her on Instagram at @courtneykrandolph.

Hunter LoNigro, a “full-time fun haver” from Arizona. Follow him on Instagram at @hunting_for_lonigro.

Megan Thomson, who is from Cambridge, U.K., and likes “crystals, coffee, and crocs.” Follow her on Instagram at @meganthomsn.

‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 5 | Netflix

Shedre Woodard, who is from Atlanta and is an actor, model, and entrepreneur and recent graduate of Clark Atlanta University. Follow him on Instagram at @drewoodard.

Isaac Francis, a “master with my words” who was born in the U.K. but currently lives in New Jersey. Follow him on Instagram at @isaacfranciss.

Christine Obanor, a model from Houston who describes herself as “the girl every man wants but can’t have.” Follow her on Instagram at @christineobanor.

Louis Russell, a model and self-described “menace” from Hampshire, U.K. Follow him on Instagram at @louis_russell.

Hannah Brooke is a singer, actor, and model from Los Angeles. Follow her on Instagram at @hannahbrooke.

‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 5 release schedule

As with past seasons, Netflix will release Too Hot to Handle Season 5 in waves. The first four episodes will be available to stream on July 14. Episodes 5-7 will drop on July 21 and episodes 8-10 will release on July 28.

