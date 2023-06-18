Following Kurt Cobain's death, Tori Amos performed Nirvana’s "Smells Like Teen Spirit" to help fans grieve. Amos explained why she was willing to play the song soon after Cobain died.

Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” quickly became part of the classic rock canon. Following Kurt Cobain’s death, Tori Amos performed a live cover of the song in Ireland to help fans grieve. During an interview, Amos explained why she was willing to play “Smells Like Teen Spirit” soon after Cobain died.

Irish fans had Tori Amos play Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ after Kurt Cobain’s death

During a 2021 interview with Stereogum, Amos said she initially covered “Smells Like Teen Spirit” because she wanted to make it sound more vulnerable. “A couple of years later in 1994, when I was in Berlin on tour, and we all heard the news that Kurt had died, I think I can’t remember another feeling except the day John Lennon died,” she recalled.

“And so by the time I got to Ireland, I didn’t know if I was going to play the song or not,” she added. “The Irish said, ‘You have to play it because we need to grieve. Please, you have to play it.'”

Tori Amos covered Nirvana’s signature song alongside Don McLean’s ‘American Pie’

Amos played “Smells Like Teen Spirit” alongside another classic rock song. “So I paired [Don McLean’s] ‘American Pie’ and then played ‘Teen Spirit,'” she said. “And within a few seconds, once I started ‘Teen Spirit,’ I started to hear this crooning.

“And there were thousands of Irish people singing ‘Teen Spirit,’ the version that I did, in perfect pitch,” she added. “I’m sure you’ve heard of the Irish, ‘the keening,’ when they grieve. I haven’t felt anything like that before [or] since with an audience.” Amos wished she had a recording of that performance “because it just sends shivers down my spine.” The singer said she felt like she had a connection to Cobain through the song even though she never met him.

How ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ performed on the pop charts in the United States

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” became Nirvana’s biggest hit in the United States by a long shot. The tune peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for 20 weeks. The band never reached the top 20 again. Despite this, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” inspired covers by Hugh Jackman, Patti Smith, and The Muppets. The latter cover is a comedic barbershop quarter.

Nirvana included “Smells Like Teen Spirit” on their album Nevermind. That album peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for a total of two weeks. Nevermind lasted on the chart for 622 weeks altogether. It became the band’s most popular album and arguably the defining album of the 1990s. Numerous grunge, post-grunge, and emo bands owe so much to Nevermind.

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” was a huge hit and Amos covered it in a hugely important concert.