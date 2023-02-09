This Celebrity Got So Drunk He Passed Out in Kendall Jenner’s Driveway

Oftentimes, we tend to forget that celebrities can get themselves into pretty embarrassing predicaments. And occasionally, like in the case of Travis Bennett, those humiliating situations involve a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family and an unexpected nap in the driveway.

The relationship between Travis Bennett and Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala I Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Bennett recently sat down with Jimmy Kimmel and talked about how he always wanted to meet Kendall Jenner, saying that “I was 18 years old, and I put on Twitter, ‘I want to meet Kendall Jenner for my birthday.'” A mutual friend soon reached out to Bennett and set up a meeting. The two started hanging out together frequently, and dating rumors soon followed. Jenner even posted a tribute to Bennett on his birthday. However, the two soon made it clear that they were just friends, and not dating. In fact, they refer to themselves as BFFs, and have been inseparable since that first meeting.

Travis Bennett once ended up passing out in an unexpected place

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Bennett was able to recall a night of wild partying with Jenner, and the events that happened after. He and Kimmel laughed as Bennett lightheartedly said that one night he “fell asleep in her driveway.” Kimmel then interrupted, saying “You fell asleep? Like with a pillow and a blanket?” to which Bennett replied “I wish I did. It was on concrete.”

He then went on to describe how after he was woken up to go to Mel’s Diner for a bite to eat, the restaurant wouldn’t let him in, because he was “too drunk.” The actor eventually managed to make his way into the diner, but the story doesn’t stop there as he said he was then punched by a security guard.

The actor stars with Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill and more in ‘You People’

In addition to being best friends with Jenner, Bennett’s career is going pretty well — he has a role as Omar in the Netflix film You People, and he seems as excited as can be. Bennett stars alongside some Hollywood heavy hitters in the comedy, including Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis Dreyfus, David Duchovny, and more.

The film was an instant success for Netflix, topping their films chart the week it was released, racking up 55.65 million hours of views in just a few days.

Bennett’s next project is “Little Death,” a film that follows a TV writer who suffers a break-in. The movie is currently filming, and a release date with be set later this year.