Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen claims he took the infamous photo of Tom D'Agostino and a mystery woman at The Regency.

In a wilder twist to an off-the-rails story, Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen recently told Carole Radziwill that he was the one who took the infamous Tom D’Agostino cheating photo that became the focus of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 8.

Luann de Lesseps was engaged to D’Agostino. During de Lesseps’ engagement party in Florida, Bethenny Frankel received a photo from a friend who saw D’Agostino looking cozy with another woman at The Regency in New York.

Frankel agonized over showing it to de Lesseps. When she told de Lesseps she had to show her something, de Lesseps delivered the now iconic RHONY line, “Please don’t let it be about Tom.”

To which Frankel replied, “It’s about Tom.”

The ‘RHONY’ photo was courtesy of Michael Cohen

Radziwill recounted how the photo ended up on Frankel’s phone.

“A friend of hers knew the girl and was told that they still kind of see each other and hook up and on and on and on,” Radziwill said on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast. “So she said, ‘Next time that, you know, that it’s gonna happen, let me know.’ So she was told that Tom was gonna be there on that Tuesday night at 10 o’clock with the ex-girlfriend and they were gonna [do] whatever. I could never figure out the piece of, like, who took the photo.”

Luann de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel |Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

About six months ago Radziwill was having dinner with friends and Cohen joined them. He told her that he knew all the RHONY cast members. “Then we started talking about Tom or the wedding. And he’s like, ‘Oh, please, of course, I know Tom, who do you think took the picture?’ And I was like, ‘Wait, what do you say?’ And he goes, ‘Who do you think took the picture [at] The Regency?’ Michael Cohen!”

Cohen and Frankel’s ex-boyfriend Dennis Shields (who died in 2018) knew one another and both lived in Trump Tower. So the photo ended up being filtered through Shields from Cohen and sent to Frankel’s phone.

Carole Radziwill never knew that Michael Cohen had taken the photo

This bombshell was total news to Radziwill. “He said, ‘I took the picture.’ Tom eventually knew that Michael Cohen had taken the photo that ended up being forwarded to Bethenny and ended up being on the show,” Radziwill recounted.

“This is what he was telling me. … I thought, actually, production had set something up, but in a million years, I would not have thought that Michael Cohen was gonna sit down at dinner and, like, tell this whole story about how he took the picture.”

De Lesseps confronted D’Agostino about the image but he brushed it off. She chose to believe that nothing happened and moved forward with the wedding in Palm Beach, Florida. Less than a year later, de Lesseps and D’Agostino divorced.