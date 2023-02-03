‘Twilight’: Taylor Lautner Reveals Why He’s ‘Fine’ With His Wife Being ‘Team Edward’

Nothing like your own wife being “Team Edward” when you played Jacob Black in Twilight. But actor Taylor Lautner joked about how he totally understands why his wife Taylor Dome preferred Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), admitting that Jacob was a little “annoying.”

Lautner also revealed he hadn’t seen any of the Twilight films in years, so when he watched them on a random afternoon he understood why fans leaned heavily toward Edward.

Taylor Lautner hadn’t seen ‘Twilight’ in 10 years

Lautner said he’s “fine” with his wife siding with Edward. “Because one, I feel like I converted her,” he joked on the Dear Media The Toast podcast. “But if I’m being honest. So I hadn’t seen the movies in … And, like, this is a scoop like we never said. And I feel like I’m going to get, like, a little bit … Hey, I’ll always have Jacob’s back, 100%.”

“But I hadn’t seen the movies in, like, almost ten years. And it was like a year ago and we were in a hotel,” he recalled.

“I was getting off of work and I was coming home from the hospital and he was in the hotel room watching Twilight by himself,” Dome added, who is a registered nurse.

He admitted that Jacob Black was a ‘little annoying’ in ‘Twilight’

Lautner recalled getting caught up in a Twilight movie marathon binge on E! “Literally five of them in a row. And I was so bored at this hotel,” Lautner recalled. “Like she’s at work. I’m like, what am I going to do? And I was scrolling through and like, New Moon was on and I was like, why not? I hadn’t seen it in like ten years.”

“And I watched like New Moon, Eclipse, and maybe like the first half of the first Breaking Dawn like back to back in bed by myself. And as I was watching it, I was like, I kinda get it. Jacob’s a little annoying,” Lautner said.

“I love Jacob and his heart,” Lautner said. But, “He’s a little annoying.”

‘Team Jacob’ vs. ‘Team Edward’ got to Taylor Lautner

Despite being able to admit that his Twilight character was “annoying,” Lautner knew most fans were “Team Edward.” And he said it got to him a bit at the time, especially because he was still just a teenager.

“I feel like I’d be lying if I said no,” he said, admitting he was affected by the fandom being more on Edward Cullen’s side. “And I was so young like I was 16 when Twilight came out. 17 for New Moon and Eclipse. I finished the franchise by the time I was 19.”

“So, yeah, I was so young,” he reflected. “And yeah, I do feel like it was very strange, traveling the world and being in different cities and having like, thousands of screaming fans, either taking your side or the other guy’s side. And like, we’re a team. We’re both just trying to make the best movies. But yeah, it was a little bizarre. The … competitiveness. And there wasn’t a competitiveness between us. But having that constant reminder.”