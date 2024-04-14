Valerie Bertinelli is in a brand new relationship. The 63-year-old TV personality recently revealed she has a partner again, after being pretty certain she would die alone with her cats and dog.

Valerie Bertinelli will not “die alone” as she suspected she would following her 2022 split from her second husband. The TV personality, who has weathered several rough years, including being unceremoniously fired from the Food Network just months ago, has someone new in her life. In a recent interview, Bertinelli talked about her new romance, but she won’t be naming any names. Her boyfriend will remain a mystery.

Valerie Bertinelli says she wasn’t expecting to fall in love

Bertinelli might want to keep the identity of her new man secret, but she isn’t shying away from discussing just how surprised she was to find herself in a new relationship. Bertinelli has discussed her love life multiple times over the years, and she was adamant that following her second divorce, she was content with being alone. Even now, in a chat with People, she insisted her new romance was never “supposed” to happen. She went on to say he is a “very special” man.

Valerie Bertinelli in ‘Valerie’s Home Cooking’ | Food Network

During a different sit down with USA Today, Bertinelli joked that she was fully expecting to “die with her six cats and dog” and was perfectly happy with not finding love again. Despite all that, she did find love again, and the 63-year-old TV personality had help from technology.

Where did Valerie Bertinelli meet her new boyfriend?

Valerie Bertinelli isn’t willing to name any names, but she did reveal where she met her new boyfriend. Bertinelli revealed that she and her new partner had struck up a friendship several years ago on Instagram. He, an East Coast writer, slid into her DMs. A friendship grew from the social media meeting. Bertinelli revealed that their conversations went from friendly to flirty earlier this year, and now they are a full-fledged couple.

While Bertinelli’s new love is based on the East Coast, it’s unclear where she’s setting down roots these days. In 2022, Bertinelli listed the home she shared with Tom Vitale for sale. Bertinelli’s son, Wolfgang Van Halen, and his wife are based in LA, so she probably won’t be moving out East for good.

Why did Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale get divorced?

Valerie Bertinelli announced her separation from Tom Vitale in 2021, shocking fans who believed their dynamic would lead to a lifelong partnership. Their divorce was finalized the following year, but why exactly did they call it quits?

Tom Vitale and Valerie Bertinelli | Rich Polk/Getty Images for St. John

The couple has been expectedly quiet about the breakdown of their decade-long marriage. Bertinelli told People that she and Vitale had just grown apart over the years. She said their difference could no longer be overcome. She also addressed rumors that her grief over her first husband’s death and her love for the famed guitarist ultimately led to the split. The actor insists her feelings surrounding Eddie Van Halen’s 2020 death had nothing to do with her divorce from Vitale. Vitale has remained tightlipped since the split.