Vanessa Ray Said Medication for Bipolar Disorder Helped Her Feel More Connected to the World

Blue Bloods star Vanessa Ray has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, like millions of other people. But not many others are as candid about the diagnosis as Ray as been.

While it certainly hasn’t been easy, the actor has been taking her medication and doing everything she can to ensure things are running smoothly.

When did ‘Blue Bloods’ star Vanessa Ray reveal her diagnosis?

In 2020, the Blue Bloods actor shared her diagnosis with the world, and she hasn’t looked back since.

After experiencing overwhelming feelings of anxiety and depression, the actor knew she needed professional help. Ray had felt this way for years and never “knew what it was,” adding, “I kind of always thought, well, that’s just who I am.”

According to Pop Culture, the star’s depression became more than she could handle, and she admits that she just wasn’t taking care of herself. After going through what she describes as a “really rough patch,” the actor decided that going to a mental health facility for three months would be her best option. She did just that, and suddenly “things started to make sense.”

That is where Ray was diagnosed. She began taking control of her mental health by exercising every day, changing her diet, talking more to loved ones, and taking medication.

What did Vanessa Ray say about managing her bipolar disorder?

Vanessa Ray | Dia Dipasupil/Staff

Managing bipolar disorder isn’t always easy. But fortunately, there are medications and other therapeutic options to help people live their best lives. Ray is taking full advantage of all the resources available to her, and she seems to be doing great.

So, what did she have to say about how she manages the disorder? According to the actor, “I have to do stuff that makes me physically thrive to combat all of these other issues. The more places in my life that I can be my true, authentic self, the easier my life is, and the easier my loved one’s lives are.”

While only she knows how she is feeling, it looks like she is doing all the right things. Ray added that she believes in staying true to herself. “I think that’s the name of the whole game of all of life. It’s figuring out how deeply and truly you can love yourself and care for yourself.”

Ray said that medication helped her feel more connected to the world

We couldn’t be happier that Ray has found a path that is helping her and that medication is a part of that.

What else did she have to say? In an interview, she said that when she began taking medication, she felt “really safe.” Ray also added that she is “low” on the bipolar scale and that being medicated helped her feel more “connected” to the world and not as dysregulated. She talked about the medications that she is on, telling listeners just how much everything is helping.

We are ecstatic that Ray has found the solution that she needs to be happier, healthier, and more connected.