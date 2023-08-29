The king of rock and roll's father felt 'blessed' to have Elvis as a son, but his death left Vernon with many unanswered questions.

Elvis Presley entrusted his father, Vernon Presley, with managing his affairs. He helped to oversee Elvis’s finances and joined him on tour. Their relationship became closer after the death of Vernon’s first wife and Elvis’ mother, Gladys. After Elvis’ untimely death, Vernon revealed his deepest feelings and lingering questions about his only child’s passing in a revealing interview.

Vernon Presley was ‘heartbroken’ over Elvis Presley’s death

In a 1978 interview with Good Housekeeping, Vernon Presley opened his heart about Elvis Presley. He shared how “heartbroken” he was over his only son’s death.

The letter was published one year after Elvis died at his Graceland home. He was just 42 years old.

Vernon wrote, “I am more heartbroken than I can express over Elvis’s death. Yet I’m comforted by the sure knowledge that my son was a gift from God, and his life was always in God’s hands.”

“From one point of view, I would have wished him to live forever. Yet I know that his early death, like all of his life, was a part of God’s plan,” he continued.

Vernon concluded by expressing his thanks for being Elvis’ father. “I thank God that He blessed me with such a son,” he wrote.

Vernon Presley had questions regarding Elvis Presley’s death

Elvis Presley’s death the day before he was to begin a new tour left most people closest to the king of rock and roll with many unanswered questions. Vernon Presley publicly stated his concerns in his published letter.

“There are so many unanswered questions about Elvis’ death for which I must ﬁnd answers. How long had he been lying there on the ﬂoor before his body was discovered?” Vernon began.

“Why hadn’t somebody at Graceland wondered where he was and if he was all right? These are two of the questions I want answered,” he continued.

“I know he hadn’t been able to sleep the night before he died and had played racquetball at about four or ﬁve o’clock in the morning. Then what happened? I want to know,” Vernon stated.

It was not stated in the interview if Vernon received the answers to his questions regarding Elvis’ death.

How did Vernon Presley find out Elvis died?

Vernon and Elvis Presley onstage in a frame grab from CBS’ ‘Elvis in Concert’ | CBS via Getty Images

Vernon Presley had an office in a small building behind Graceland. It is located just behind Lisa Marie Presley’s swing set.

Vernon managed Elvis’ day-to-day affairs in the unassuming white office and categorized each piece of mail, bill, and gift his son received. Vernon was so serious about his work that he had a sign on the door that read, “Please read and observe: no loafing in the office, strictly for employees only! If you have business in here, please take care of it and leave. Vernon Presley.”

The day Elvis died, Vernon told Good Housekeeping that he was working alongside one of his son’s crew members, Joe Esposito when a call came from Graceland. Joe left Vernon’s side and went to the home to see what was wrong while Vernon kept working.

The office phone rang, and Vernon’s secretary took the call, saying, “It’s Joe. He sounds funny.” Vernon wrote.

“I took the phone, and Joe told me, ‘Mr. Presley, come up fast. Elvis isn’t breathing.’ I haven’t been well for some time, so Patsy [Vernon’s secretary] had to help me to the house. As soon as I saw Elvis, I immediately knew he was gone.”

Elvis Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977, followed by Vernon Presley less than two years later. Elvis and his family are buried alongside each other in Graceland’s Meditation Garden.