WATCH: Luke Bryan’s 12-Year-old Son Caught a 10-Pound Fish

He’s big on “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day.” Between filming American Idol and releasing Prayin’ In A Deer Stand, Luke Bryan and his son, Tate, went fishing, with the country artist posting an Instagram reel of the surprising experience.

Here’s what we know about the 12-year-old’s big catch and why it was so surprising to his father.

Luke Bryan took ’45 years’ to catch a 10-pound fish

Luke Bryan performs onstage for the 2021 CMT Music Awards | John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT

Bryan is quite a catch in the country music scene. He’s known for reeling in No. 1 hits, including “Country Girl (Shake It For Me,” “Rain is a Good Thing,” “Play It Again,” and “That’s My Kind of Night.”

When it comes to fishing, though, this artist isn’t as lucky. In Februrary, he took to social media, sharing that it took him 45 years to catch a 10-pound fish. (Born on July 17, 1976, Bryan is about 46 years old in 2023).

Luke Bryan shared a video of his son leaping for joy after a big catch

Bryan sometimes shares pictures and videos of his family on Instagram — including one video of his son, Tate, on a dock weighing his latest catch. The reel features Bryan and his son looking at the scale, until Bryan announced his son’s fish was 10.2 pounds.

His 12-year-old son jumped for joy, shouting “yes” while others laughed at his reaction. The video clip was followed by a picture of Tate, full name Tatum Christopher Bryan, holding his impressive catch.

“Took me 45 years to break 10 pounds,” Bryan captioned his Instagram post. “Tate did it in 12.”

The post earned thousands of likes from fans and friends, with country artist Randy Houser congratulating the young fisher. Bryan’s wife, Lina, also commented, “Tate showed up!!! Go baby!!!”

Luke Bryan said it’s ‘a tremendous challenge’ balancing his career and time with his children

Bryan and wife Caroline Boyer (also known as Lina) have two sons of their own — Bo and Tate. The couple also adopted their nephew and two nieces, Til, Jordan, and Kris.

Luke and his wife married in 2006, with Bryan continuing to release music. As a result, the artist found it a “challenge” to balance time on tour and time with his family.

“It’s a tremendous challenge navigating this career and everything that goes with it,” Bryan said during an interview with E! News. “You just have to make personal goals to get home and move, and there are a lot of nights that I travel through the night just to try to be there one day to hang with the boys.”

Aside from his fishing adventures with Tate, Bryan recently released his album Prayin’ In A Deer Stand. In 2023, he embarks on his “Country on Tour,” with scheduled appearances in Philadelphia, Toronto, Denver, Nashville, and other major cities. Now, music by Bryan is available on most major streaming platforms.