What to Watch This Week: Streaming Guides for Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Showtime March 13-19, 2023

March is in full swing and there are plenty of shows to watch this week on Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Showtime. Discover what’s streaming so you know what shows to watch from March 13 through Sunday March 19.

‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 premieres on Netflix this week

Season 2 of Shadow and Bone premieres on March 16. The next chapter of the Netflix series will adapt events from Leigh Bardugo’s Siege and Storm, bringing in several new cast members in the second season.

Here’s what other shows are coming to Netflix this week:

Ariyoshi Assists Season 1 — March 14

IWGP: Ikebukuro West Gate Park Season 1 — March 15

The Law of the Jungle Season 1 — March 15

Tiger and Dragon Season 1 — March 15

Agent Elvis Season 1 — March 17

Dance 100 Season 1 — March 17

Informa Season 1 — March 17

Maestro in Blue Season 1 — March 17

Pul Pul Molcar Season 2 — March 17

Sky High: The Series Season 1 — March 17

‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch,’ and more continue on Disney+ this week

Episode 3 of Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever premieres this week on March 14. The episode is titled “London: Bring It Home.” The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Bad Batch also continue this week on March 15. Also coming to Disney+ on March 15 are:

Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts Season 2

Engineering Connections Seasons 1 and 2

Firebuds Season 1

Doogie Howser, M.D Seasons 1 through 4

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 starts this week on Apple TV+

The long-awaited third season of Ted Lasso begins this week on Apple TV+. Stream the first episode of Ted Lasso Season 3 on March 15. The 12-episode season will continue with a new episode dropping every Wednesday.

What to watch on HBO Max this week

The Last of Us concluded on March 12 with the season 1 finale. But there’s still plenty to tune in to on HBO Max this week. On March 17, tune in to season 2 of Beach Cottage Chronicles. Then, on March 19, the documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed premieres.

Hulu also has a ton of shows to watch this week

Hulu is adding a ton to their streaming library this week including the series premiere of My Family on March 15. Here’s what else to watch on Hulu this week:

Kids Diana Show Ultimate Mishmash Complete Season 1 — March 15

LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash Complete Season 1 — March 15

Love, Diana Complete Season 1 — March 15

Ryan’s World Specials Complete Seasons 7 through 11 — March 15

National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Guerilla Gold — March 16

Beyond Oak Island Complete Season 2 — March 16

Intervention Complete Season 3 — March 16

The Killing Complete Season 1 — March 16

Good Trouble Season 5 Premiere — March 17

‘Your Honor’ Season 2 concludes on Showtime

The second season of Your Honor comes to an end this week. Watch the finale on Showtime on Friday, March 17.