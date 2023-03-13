What to Watch This Week: Streaming Guides for Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Showtime March 13-19, 2023
March is in full swing and there are plenty of shows to watch this week on Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Showtime. Discover what’s streaming so you know what shows to watch from March 13 through Sunday March 19.
‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 premieres on Netflix this week
Season 2 of Shadow and Bone premieres on March 16. The next chapter of the Netflix series will adapt events from Leigh Bardugo’s Siege and Storm, bringing in several new cast members in the second season.
Here’s what other shows are coming to Netflix this week:
- Ariyoshi Assists Season 1 — March 14
- IWGP: Ikebukuro West Gate Park Season 1 — March 15
- The Law of the Jungle Season 1 — March 15
- Tiger and Dragon Season 1 — March 15
- Agent Elvis Season 1 — March 17
- Dance 100 Season 1 — March 17
- Informa Season 1 — March 17
- Maestro in Blue Season 1 — March 17
- Pul Pul Molcar Season 2 — March 17
- Sky High: The Series Season 1 — March 17
‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch,’ and more continue on Disney+ this week
Episode 3 of Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever premieres this week on March 14. The episode is titled “London: Bring It Home.” The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Bad Batch also continue this week on March 15. Also coming to Disney+ on March 15 are:
- Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts Season 2
- Engineering Connections Seasons 1 and 2
- Firebuds Season 1
- Doogie Howser, M.D Seasons 1 through 4
‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 starts this week on Apple TV+
The long-awaited third season of Ted Lasso begins this week on Apple TV+. Stream the first episode of Ted Lasso Season 3 on March 15. The 12-episode season will continue with a new episode dropping every Wednesday.
What to watch on HBO Max this week
The Last of Us concluded on March 12 with the season 1 finale. But there’s still plenty to tune in to on HBO Max this week. On March 17, tune in to season 2 of Beach Cottage Chronicles. Then, on March 19, the documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed premieres.
Hulu also has a ton of shows to watch this week
Hulu is adding a ton to their streaming library this week including the series premiere of My Family on March 15. Here’s what else to watch on Hulu this week:
- Kids Diana Show Ultimate Mishmash Complete Season 1 — March 15
- LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash Complete Season 1 — March 15
- Love, Diana Complete Season 1 — March 15
- Ryan’s World Specials Complete Seasons 7 through 11 — March 15
- National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Guerilla Gold — March 16
- Beyond Oak Island Complete Season 2 — March 16
- Intervention Complete Season 3 — March 16
- The Killing Complete Season 1 — March 16
- Good Trouble Season 5 Premiere — March 17
‘Your Honor’ Season 2 concludes on Showtime
The second season of Your Honor comes to an end this week. Watch the finale on Showtime on Friday, March 17.