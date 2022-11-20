‘Webster’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

TV’s Webster was something of a phenomenon. The sitcom aired on ABC from 1983 to 1987. Its final two seasons transitioned into first-run syndication. And in the end, Webster’s six-season run left an indelible mark on viewers despite its similar premise to other shows of the era, including Diff’rent Strokes, Punky Brewster, and Silver Spoons. Fans looking to catch up with the show can see it on Pluto TV, where the entire series is streaming. But whatever happened to the Webster cast?

Emmanuel Lewis has mostly riffed on his role in ‘Webster’

As the titular character on Webster, Emmanuel Lewis remains the face of the show in more ways than one. His height has changed by only a few inches over the years, allowing the actor to play himself on more than one occasion. The now-51-year-old star has appeared in TV series and movies, including a memorable role in Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star. He also appeared in shows such as The Weakest Link, The Surreal Life, and The Lil Flex Show.

Alex Karras was a pro athlete before joining the ‘Webster’ cast

Emmanuel Lewis (center) with Susan Clark and Alex Karras | ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Many sitcoms are only as good as the ensemble behind the star. In the case of Alex Karras, Webster had fine support. The actor starred as Webster’s adoptive father, George Papadopolis. But before that, he was a professional football player and wrestler. As far as acting goes, Karras’ most famous role outside Webster is Mongo in the 1974 Western/comedy classic Blazing Saddles. His final role was as a TV sportscaster in the 1998 film Buffalo ’66. Karras died of kidney failure in 2012 at age 77.

Susan Clark starred opposite her real-life husband

Meanwhile, Karras’ real-life wife also starred on Webster. Susan Clark played Katherine Papadopolis, Webster’s adoptive mother. The Canadian actor appeared in many TV series and films before and after the show’s run. Her credits include Coogan’s Bluff, The Apple Dumpling Gang, and Colossus: The Forbin Project. However, her most recent movie role was in 1981’s Porky’s, and her last TV appearance was a recurring role in the short-lived 1998 Canadian drama Emily of New Moon. The now-82-year-old was married to Karras until his death.

Henry Polic II played Jerry Silver throughout ‘Webster’

No “Where are they now?” retrospective on Webster would be complete with Henry Polic II. The actor portrayed Jerry Silver throughout the show’s six-season run. Aside from that role, Polic often appeared on game shows in the ’80s as a celebrity guest contestant, including The $25,000 Pyramid. In addition, he hosted Double Talk in 1986 and other shows. Polic also had a steady career as a voice actor in the ’90s before dying of cancer in 2013 at 68, IMDb reports.

RELATED: ‘227’ Cast: What Happened to the Stars of the Hit NBC Sitcom?