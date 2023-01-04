Wet Leg Reacts to Harry Styles Covering Their Song ‘Wet Dream’

They’re Wet Leg was in your “Wet Dream.” For one YouTube video, Harry Styles covered this original song, which felt like “intergalactic television” for the rock band. Here’s what we know about the connections between Wet Leg and the Harry’s House artist.

Wet Leg released ‘Wet Dream’ in 2021

Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg perform on stage during Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 | Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

They’re a UK-based rock band founded in 2019 by Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers. One of their most popular songs is “Wet Dream,” released in 2021 and later added to the band’s self-titled album.

“I was in your wet dream,” the first verse states. “Driving in my car / Saw you at the side of the road / There’s no one else around.”

Since its debut, “Wet Dream” has earned over 45 million Spotify plays. The self-titled release, which also featured “Chaise Lounge” and “Ur Mum,” caught the attention of the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Wet Leg snagged nominations in the Best New Artist, Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Alternative Music Album, Best Remixed Recording, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical categories.

Wet Leg said it felt like ‘intergalactic television’ watching Harry Styles cover ‘Wet Dream’

Wet Leg also caught the attention of Harry’s House artist Styles, who covered “Wet Dream” in one YouTube video. This was his BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge performance, which eventually made its way to Wet Leg.

“When we first saw the video of him playing ‘Wet Dream’ it was like, ‘What in the world is going on?’ It felt like we were watching intergalactic television in this really strange, other universe,” Chambers said during an interview with Flood Magazine.

“Hester always describes it as [being like] we were watching intergalactic television like on Rick and Morty. It felt like we were in a parallel universe,” Teasdale said during an interview on Apple Music 1 (via NME). “It was really cool. His band [is] amazing.”

“Really wish that we could hear his rendition of all of our songs,” she added. “It was really all glossy and beautiful. Yeah, it was really fun.”

Harry Styles fans reacted to the ‘Wet Dream’ by Wet Leg cover

This wouldn’t be the band’s only connection to Styles, as both were included in the shortlist for the Mercury Prize. Fans of the “Watermelon Sugar” singer also shared their support for the “Wet Dreams” cover and its unique sound.

“I keep coming back to watch this because I can’t believe how amazing it is,” one YouTube comment said. “I love Harry’s House but we’re in dying need of a full-on rock album.”

“This is a slice of ultimate perfection — unbelievable genius from start to finish,” another YouTuber commented. “Harry’s voice, background vocalists, Sarah on the drums, the second percussionist, the guitar, every single teeny bit!!!”

For Styles’ “Love On Tour” European dates, Wet Leg appears as a “special guest.” They’ll open concerts in Barcelona, Warsaw, London, and other major cities. Until then, music by Wet Leg is available on most major streaming platforms.