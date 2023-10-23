Disney Channel's 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' was one of the most-loved shows of the early 2000s; it followed Zack and Cody as they got into antics inside of one of Boston's nicest hotels. But where is the cast today?

Those who grew up watching Disney Channel likely loved to see the mischief caused by Zack and Cody Martin on the popular show The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. The twin brothers were played by Dylan and Cole Sprouse, and they tortured Mr. Moseby (Phill Lewis) while somewhat befriending Maddie Fitzpatrick (Ashley Tisdale) and London Tipton (Brenda Song). Years later, the show is long gone, and the cast is all grown up.

Where is The Suite Life of Zack and Cody cast today?

Cole and Dylan Sprouse in 2006 | Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive/Getty Images

Where are ‘Suite Life’ stars Dylan and Cole Sprouse these days?

Dylan and Cole Sprouse have been acting since they were little kids; if you’ve ever seen the Adam Sandler movie Big Daddy, you might be surprised to know that Cole Sprouse played the adorable Julian McGrath in the film. After Suite Life ended, Dylan and Cole went on to star in The Suite Life on Deck, and once that was over, they attended New York University.

Cole landed a lead role in the popular show Riverdale, on which he starred from 2017 to 2023. Dylan, on the other hand, launched a comic book in 2020 and has starred in various acting roles since graduating from NYU, such as in the film After We Collided. In 2023, Dylan married supermodel Barbara Palvin. Cole served as Dylan’s best man at his wedding, and the two brothers have maintained an extremely close relationship through the years.

Where are Ashley Tisdale and Brenda Song today?

Ashley Tisdale is best known for her roles in Suite Life as well as the High School Musical franchise. After her Disney Channel days, Tisdale continued her singing and acting career, and she has remained good friends with HSM co-star Vanessa Hudgens through the years. She confirmed a fourth studio album back in 2019 and starred on The Masked Dancer panel in 2021. Tisdale married Christopher French in 2014 and welcomed her first child in 2021.

Brenda Song, who played London Tipton on the show, has made appearances in a slew of shows since her Disney Channel days, including NBC’s Take It From Us and CBS’ Pure Genius. Song has been dating Macaulay Culkin since 2017, and the two welcomed a child together in 2021.

What happened to the other ‘Suite Life’ cast members, like Phill Lewis?

Phill Lewis, who played the hotel manager Mr. Moseby, has leaned more into his directorial skill set since the show ended. He directed the Netflix show One Day at a Time from 2017-2019; he’s been laying low in the acting sphere ever since. He is married to Megan Benton Lewis.

Kim Rhodes, who played Zack and Cody’s mother, Carey, continued acting after the show ended. She had a recurring role in the CW show Supernatural. Brian Stepanek, who played Arwin, worked on Nickelodeon after Suite Life ended. He starred on the show Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, and Dawn. And Adrian R’Mante, who played Estéban, founded an acting program after the show ended. He has two kids with his wife, Mayara Reina.