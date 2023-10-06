The royal family is used to take long distance flights on their royal engagements. But what do they eat? We break down what the royal family dines on when they travel both private and commercial.

King Charles and his younger son, Prince Harry, have not been on great terms in about five years. Harry and Charles always had a decent relationship, but as Harry got older, got married, and realized the flaws he saw within his own family, tensions started to build between him and his father.

These days, Harry and Charles are hardly on speaking terms, and while they’ve tried a couple of times to work things out, their relationship is still extremely rocky. But one expert says that Charles’ main priority doesn’t lie with improving his situation with Harry — at least, not anymore.

Princess Anne steps off an airplane | Tim Graham/Getty Images

King Charles’ priority is to be the monarch, not to repair things with his son

Immediately following Queen Elizabeth’s death, Charles stepped into the role of king. From there, he had a new first priority: Running the entire monarch. And although Charles’ relationship with his son was always important to him (and reportedly still remains so), repairing it is no longer his first priority. Now that his monarchy is in full swing, Charles’ priority is the royal family and succeeding on the throne.

An anonymous source who claims to be close to the royal family spoke to The Daily Beast about Charles’ desire to mend things with Harry. “The Harry issue doesn’t have to be sorted out immediately but it will be sorted out eventually,” the source said. “Charles loves Harry but his priority is to fulfil his duty as King and not let his mother down. That means constitutional considerations have to come first.”

While Charles isn’t opposed to mending the drama between him and Harry, it doesn’t look like he can put it first anymore. Charles has duties to perform, and while some might argue that family always comes first, things between Charles and his younger son have been at a stalemate for quite some time now.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince George and Princess Charlotte leaving an airplane | Dominic Lipinski/Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry does think he and King Charles can reconcile

Harry doesn’t think a reconciliation is impossible. In fact, he said in an interview that he thinks there is a “100%” chance that he and his family can reconcile. However, that won’t come without his father and brother taking accountability for what caused the family’s rift in the first place. With that said, it doesn’t look like Charles and William have done that, nor have an interest in it.

Right now, Harry is living in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Harry has visited the UK a number of times, including after the death of Prince Philip in 2021, where he sat down with Charles and William; he revealed in “Spare” that it just turned into fighting and that Charles reportedly asked William and Harry not to make his old age “a misery.” It doesn’t seem that Harry and William have been on good terms for a while, either, and Harry discussed scuffles the two men had as tensions were rising. While there might be room for things to be repaired, it looks like it will take a lot on both sides.