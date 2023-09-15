TLC fans finally got a good look at the interior of Robyn Brown's house and boy were they surprised.

Historically, Sister Wives fans were allowed access inside the homes of the show’s stars. Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown allowed filming inside their homes when applicable to production. However, the inside of the house of Kody Brown’s legal wife, Robyn Brown, remained a mystery. Sister Wives fans finally got a good look inside during the series’ Christmas 2021 episode. They were surprised, but not shocked, by its cluttered interior and dozens of one product on the countertops.

Robyn Brown’s house featured cluttered countertops and dozens of bottles of 1 product

Sister Wives‘ timeline remains almost two years behind the present day. The TLC series is airing episodes filmed beginning November 2021, just one year after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led to many scenes being shot outdoors.

Therefore, fans accepted that filming was not done in the cast’s homes. Slowly, the crew was allowed back inside the family’s homes, but one abode remained off-limits.

Robyn Brown’s home was typically seen in exterior shots, and eagle-eyed fans speculated there was a reason why. They claimed the interior of Robyn’s home was messy after looking in the windows and seeing a lot of items strewn about.

However, fans finally looked inside the home she shares with her legal husband, Kody Brown, during episode 4 of season 18. The home’s interior was featured as the couple’s children enjoyed Christmas morning.

The abode is filled with dozens of pieces of artwork. Clutter was seen atop most of the countertops and the closets.

The kitchen countertops were filled with dozens of bottles of vitamins and supplements. A separate shelving unit also held myriads of pill bottles, leading fans to speak out regarding what they saw on-screen.

‘Sister Wives’ fans reacted to the clutter within Robyn Brown’s house

Under the post “Could it be that Robyn is a hoarder?” fans shared their points of view regarding the apparent clutter in her home. They shared their remarks in a Reddit thread. The Christmas morning scene was featured on the show’s Facebook page.

“I won’t cast judgment on the cleanliness of another person’s house – because I, too, have my shortcomings!” one fan began. “But, just an observation in tonight’s episode. Does anyone notice all the piles of stuff in the house, along with all the junk in the driveway of her house? It would make total sense why the scenes at her house are 98% outside!”

A second fan was also critical of the reality television star. “While I was noticing the multitude of supplements and teas all over the end of the counter, I wondered why they weren’t in a cabinet. Then I saw the pantry, and it was stuffed floor to ceiling.”

“Yeah, I couldn’t believe that with a house that size, they still overflowed the kitchen and pantry,” penned a third viewer.

A fourth Reddit user wrote, “I prefer things tidy and get anxiety just looking at her house. Is that a contributing factor to why he’s been so unhinged these past few years?”

Kody lives in the aforementioned home with Robyn and their children. He previously shared other households with his three former spiritual wives.

Kody Brown is devoted to Robyn Brown and her children in ‘Sister Wives’ season 18

‘Sister Wives’ stars Kody and Robyn Brown and their children David, Brianna, Aurora, Solomon and Ariella | TLC

Currently, Kody Brown is only legally married to Robyn Brown. He is no longer supported by spiritual wives Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown.

Thus far, throughout season 18, Kody Brown’s devotion to his legal and their shared children is evident. Kody regularly talks about how Robyn is fundamentally loyal to him.

Kody also praises their five children for seeing him as the head of their family. He has spoken numerous times about all the time they spend together and how much he appreciates that aspect of their relationship.

However, he does not maintain that relationship with his other 13 children. Kody remains estranged from many of his adult kids.

Kody’s estrangement was discussed by daughter Gwendlyn Brown in a reaction video for Sister Wives Season 17, Episode 14. “Yes. Most of us are pretty much estranged.”

She continued, “The majority of Janelle’s kids are completely estranged from Kody. Definitely some of mine and most of the siblings in general.”

New episodes of Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.