Charlie Hunnam has undeniably captivated audiences throughout his illustrious career in Hollywood. However, it’s not just his acting skills that are impressive; he also possesses an excellent appreciation for the finest films ever created.

In an old interview, Hunnam disclosed his admiration for Martin Scorsese, one of his all-time favorite directors. Surprisingly, his favorite Scorsese film isn’t the one that usually springs to mind when thinking about the renowned filmmaker.

Charlie Hunnam | Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Netflix

Charlie Hunnam revealed his favorite movies of all time in a 2012 interview

Hunnam has carved out an impressive career in Hollywood, leaving his mark on both the small and big screens. He’s also not afraid to share his thoughts on the timeless classics of the movie industry.

During an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Hunnam delved deep into his personal selection of the five greatest films of all time. Among his top picks was Scorsese’s renowned 1995 masterpiece, Casino.

In the interview, Hunnam expressed his affinity for Casino due to its exceptional contemporary storytelling. Apart from the stellar cast in the film, he specifically highlighted the script’s non-linear narratives.

The Sons of Anarchy star considers Casino to be on par with Chinatown as one of the greatest screenplays ever written. He also believes many people tend to overlook the film, especially when comparing it to Scorsese’s other masterpieces like Raging Bull, Goodfellas, and The Departed.

“I love the film itself, but if you look at the sophistication of that screenplay and how they effortlessly move between time periods and geographic locations with no problem whatsoever — and of course they use narration but still, I feel it’s a truly spectacular display of storytelling,” Hunnam shared.

Charlie Hunnam gets ‘blank stares’ when talking about this Martin Scorsese film

Hunnam went on to say that he often discusses Scorsese’s Casino whenever a conversation turns to his favorite movies. Unfortunately, not everyone he meets is familiar with the film so he gets a bit of a mixed reaction.

The actor acknowledged that when he passionately discusses the brilliance of Casino, he often encounters bewildered expressions in response. But that doesn’t stop Hunnam from pressing the issue and doubling down on the movie’s appeal.

“Oh I know, I know. And it’s a film I sometimes bring up and wax lyrical about its brilliance and get a lot of kind of blank stares in return,” he explained.

Hunnam didn’t elaborate anymore on how people react to his love for Casino. He did, however, note that he often encourages others to revisit the film and appreciate its storytelling technique.

This includes paying close attention to the intricacy of information delivery, the swift establishment of the world, and the nuanced elements that make Casino a truly remarkable piece of storytelling.

A closer look at Martin Scorsese’s ‘Casino’

Hunnam was just a teenager when Scorsese’s Casino made its grand debut in theaters back in 1995. Initially, the film garnered both critical acclaim and commercial triumph at the box office.

However, as time passed, it gradually receded into the background. This is especially true when in light of Scorsese’s other renowned works.

Set in the early 1970s Las Vegas, the story revolves around Sam “Ace” Rothstein (Robert De Niro). Sam is a low-ranking mobster handpicked by his superiors to oversee the Tangiers Casino.

Initially excelling in his role, Sam’s fortunes take a turn as he encounters a series of predicaments. His troubles involve his volatile enforcer, Nicky Santoro (Joe Pesci), his former hustler wife, Ginger (Sharon Stone), and her deceitful ex-lover, Lester Diamond (James Woods).

Scorsese adapted the film from Nicholas Pileggi’s book of the same name.