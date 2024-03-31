Abby and Brittany Hensel gained fame in the 1990s as toddlers. The sisters are rare conjoined twins who work seamlessly together to complete everyday tasks like driving, working, and exercising. They were featured on several talk shows and eventually appeared in their own reality TV series in 2012. While the world has always been interested in the twins and how they make their lives work, they have largely shied away from the spotlight, especially as adults. Years after they last appeared on reality TV and in the public eye, fans are getting an update, and a lot has happened. Abby Hensel is officially a married woman.

Abby and Brittany Hensel keep a low profile on social media

Since their series, Abby and Brittany, was canceled after a single season, the conjoined twins have kept a relatively low profile. They last updated their shared Instagram account in 2015. For the most part, they appear to prefer a quiet life close to the Minnesota town they were raised in. The lack of public social media might have something to do with their career paths. Abby and Brittany work together, teaching fifth graders in a Minnesota elementary school. It isn’t uncommon for teachers to keep their social media profiles as private as possible so their students can’t find them online.

Abby and Brittany Hensel | YouTube/Origin

The renewed interest in the twins and their lives came as something of a surprise. It does not appear to have been planned by them, at the very least. Earlier this week, news broke about Abby Hensel’s 2021 wedding after her husband shared photos of their wedding day on social media; from there, media outlets and fans went digging for information about the twins.

When did Abby Hensel get married?

Abby Hensel married her love, Josh Bowling, in 2021. According to Today, official public records show that Bowling is a nurse who lives in Minnesota with his wife and sister-in-law. He is also a veteran. It is unknown where the duo met or how their relationship progressed.

Right now, it doesn’t look like Brittany is involved in a romantic relationship. Still, it’s entirely possible she has a partner she isn’t willing to go public with. Abby has yet to return requests for comment.

Abby and Josh do not appear to have children yet. Still, it might be in the plans for the couple. Both Abby and Brittany expressed an interest in motherhood during several interviews and specials about them. While it seems to be a goal that the sisters share, it has yet to happen. If Abby and her husband do welcome children, it seems unlikely that they’ll announce it to the public, and a return to reality TV seems doubtful. Their initial reality TV series appeared on TLC.