John and Abbie appear to have enjoyed alcohol beverages on a recent vacation, making their drinking stance clear. They aren't the only Duggar couple to do so.

John David and Abbie Duggar took a break from the Arkansas winter to enjoy fun in the sun. The Duggar couple took to Instagram this week to share a couple of shots from their recent vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. While most of the snaps were completely mundane, Duggar family followers quickly noticed that the duo appeared to enjoy alcoholic beverages while vacationing in Mexico. Drinking is against Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s rules. While it is still shocking to see a Duggar holding a drink, John and Abbie aren’t the only Duggar couple who don’t seem to have a problem with indulging occasionally.

John and Abbie Duggar enjoy drinks in Mexico

Duggar family vacations are not big news. The supersized family seems to spend a lot of time jetting around despite losing their moneymaking show, Counting On, several years ago. What isn’t typical is to see Duggar family members openly enjoying alcohol. John and Abbie’s Mexico vacation appeared to include a couple of tasty cocktails.

One picture the couple shared on Instagram showed them sitting at a table enjoying tropical drinks. While the couple did not specifically state they were alcoholic, Duggar family followers insist they would have mentioned if their beverages were “virgin.” It is unclear when the couple jetted off to the resort town or what they may have been celebrating. The duo did enjoy plenty of romance on their trip, though.

Which Duggar siblings drink alcohol?

While John and Abbie are the most recent Duggars pictured with seemingly alcoholic beverages, they are not the first to drop Jim Bob and Michelle’s no-drinking rule. Jinger Vuolo and Jill Dillard have both shared their thoughts on alcohol in recent years. The sisters have opted to take a different approach to alcohol than their parents.

Jinger Vuolo sat down for an interview with People ahead of the release of her book Becoming Free Indeed and openly discussed her stance on drinking. She said she had concluded that alcohol was not sinful, despite how her parents felt. While she said she opts not to partake, she does not see the decision to do so as immoral. It’s been largely rumored that her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, does enjoy alcoholic beverages ever so often.

Jill Dillard and her husband, Derick Dillard, also see no issue enjoying a cocktail or beer on occasion. Derick and Jill once revealed that Jim Bob Duggar offered to send Derick to rehab after learning he had enjoyed a beer. Jill discussed the incident in depth in her book Counting the Cost. While no other Duggar siblings have openly discussed their stance on alcohol, the enjoyment of adult beverages isn’t an issue for cousin Amy Duggar King, either.