The Duggar family spent a week in Destin, Florida, enjoying the warm water and bright sun. While most of the family traveled together, a few faces were missing.

The Duggar family might be reeling from Jill Dillard’s scathing memoir, Counting the Cost, but that isn’t going to stop them from having some family fun. The entire Duggar clan traveled to Destin, Florida, together to soak up the sun. It was far from the first family outing this year. It wasn’t the first vacation with some notable absences, either.

The Duggar family took a beach trip together

Joy-Anna Forsyth was one of more than a dozen Duggars who left Arkansas to visit Destin, Florida, for a beach reprieve. In her most recent YouTube upload, Joy-Anna documented the vacation, and several of her siblings were happy to show up on screen. Along with Joy, her husband Austin, and their three children, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were spotted in Florida. All of their minor children appeared to be in attendance, as well.

Destin, Florida beach | Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Several married Duggar couples, including some camera-shy pairs, also popped up in Joy-Anna’s footage. Despite having spent time in Florida just a few months back, Jessa Seewald and her husband, Ben were also on the trip. Jedidiah Duggar and his wife, Katey Nakatsu, spend much of their time vacationing, as well. The couple uploaded a Yellowstone Vacation video to YouTube just weeks before taking on Destin with the Duggars. James Duggar joined in the fun as well. He, too, spent several months posting from around the globe.

John David Duggar and his wife, Abbie Burnett, Joseph Duggar, Kendra Caldwell, and their kids, were also spotted in Joy-Anna Forsyth’s YouTube upload. Lauren Swanson, who married Josiah Duggar before going dark on social media, also appeared briefly in the video. John David and Abbie, and Joseph and Kendra have largely moved away from sharing their lives on social media. Lauren and Josiah have no social media presence any longer.

Who was missing from the Duggar family beach vacation?

While most of the Duggar kids showed up to spend time in Destin, Florida, there were several notable absences. Jill Dillard, Derick Dillard, and their three children did not attend the family beach trip. That should come as no surprise, though. Jill recently released a scathing memoir that revealed some of Jim Bob Duggar’s darkest money secrets. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jill admitted that she is very much “estranged” from her father.

Also absent was the Duggar family’s other author. Jinger Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, currently live in California. While they have periodically traveled back to see the Duggar family, they appear to have sat this particular trip out.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo | Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Justin Duggar and his wife, Claire Spivey, weren’t captured in Joy-Anna’s footage, either. While there is no public tension between Justin and his parents, Justin and Claire spend far more time with her parents and siblings. The couple live in Texas, close to where Claire grew up.

Did Anna Duggar join the family vacation?

While we know who was in attendance and who was notably absent, it’s much harder to pinpoint the whereabouts of Anna Duggar and her seven children. While Anna is still believed to be living on the Duggar family compound, we know little else about her movements. Anna has shied away from the public eye since her husband, Josh Duggar, was arrested on child pornography charges in April 2021.

Joy-Anna did not mention Anna in the video. Nor did she or her children appear in the background. Still, that doesn’t mean she wasn’t there. Anna seemed to be with the Duggar family while they traversed Europe and parts of the Middle East earlier in the year but did not appear in any footage from the excursion. It’s possible that Anna and her kids joined in on the beach vacation but steered clear of the camera.