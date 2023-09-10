Duggar Family Drama: The Timing of Jessa Seewald’s Pregnancy Announcement Feels Especially Transparent

Jessa Seewald has announced she's pregnant again. The announcement comes just days before her sister, Jill Dillard, is set to release her bombshell memoir, 'Counting the Costs.' Duggar family followers are expecting Jill to spill Duggar secrets.

Jessa Seewald has finally confirmed the pregnancy Duggar family followers knew was coming with a YouTube announcement. Followers have theorized that Jessa was expecting for several months but was holding off announcing for various reasons. She appeared in a social media post last month with a noticeable baby bump. Their suspicions have been confirmed, but the timing of her announcement feels especially transparent. Jessa uploaded her video three days before Jill Dillard’s bombshell memoir hits the shelves. Is Jessa’s video an attempt to deflect attention from Jill’s book? Maybe, but there could also be a financial reason for her oddly timed upload.

Jessa Seewald is expecting baby #5

Jessa Seewald and Ben Seewald are expecting their fifth child together. The couple made the announcement at the very beginning of a lengthy YouTube video about their weekend getaway but opted not to go into detail about the pregnancy. In fact, the couple hardly mentioned the upcoming addition during the 26-minute-long video. At this time, Jessa has not revealed how far along she is or the gender of their forthcoming baby.

The Duggar Sisters | Ida Mae Astute/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The former reality TV star did give away some clues. In her video, she revealed she and Ben had just found out they were expecting a week before they planned to get away as a couple. The rest of the video focused on that very trip. While Jessa didn’t reveal exactly when they visited Destin, Florida, she did say the water temperature was only around 70 degrees. The waters in Destin averaged about 70 degrees in early March before dipping back down into the mid-60s at the tail end of the month. They then shot back into the 70s and 80s as the warmer weather trailed in. It seems likely that the couple learned they were pregnant sometime in March. Their child will likely arrive in November or December 2023.

Jill Dillard’s book is being released on Sept. 12

Jessa Seewald’s pregnancy announcement didn’t come as a big surprise. Family followers knew it was coming, but the timing of the release is of particular interest. Jessa decided to drop her video on Sept. 9, just three days before Jill Dillard’s bombshell memoir is set to release. Some Duggar family followers suspect she’s trying to deflect attention from Jill’s book, but there is another reason she might have timed her announcement to coincide with Jill’s book release.

Jessa may be attempting to piggyback on interest in Jill’s book to garner views for her YouTube channel. Jessa lost most of her income when the Duggar family’s show was canceled in 2021. Backlash on her statements regarding Josh Duggar’s arrest and her decision to monetize her recent miscarriage has angered followers. In fact, her beliefs and media blunders have led to a serious reduction in sponsored posts and influencing duties. It’s possible Jessa was hoping to use the renewed interest in her family to gain subscribers and views, which would then translate into ad revenue for her family.

Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard appear in the Prime Video docuseries ‘Shiny Happy People’ | Amazon Content Services LLC

The timing is working out for Jessa. The video has been viewed 21,000 times in its first two hours live. Still, Jill’s book is certainly of more interest to most Duggar family followers. Jill’s book, Counting the Costs, will be available at all book retailers on Sept. 12.