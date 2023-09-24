After Richard Harris died, Michael Gambon tool over the role of Albus Dumbledore in the ‘Harry Potter’ films.

From the moment he stepped into the esteemed role of Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter series, Michael Gambon became a significant fixture in the magical world. After the passing of Richard Harris, he embodied the wise and profound principles of Hogwarts with a grace that endeared him to fans old and new.

After the final Harry Potter film, Gambon’s career trajectory soared, taking on diverse roles that highlighted his versatility and depth as an actor. Here’s a closer look at the captivating journey that Gambon embarked upon after his Harry Potter days.

Here’s what Michael Gambon has done post ‘Harry Potter’

In the initial pair of films, the wise and elderly principal of Hogwarts, Albus Dumbledore, was portrayed by Harris. After Harris died in 2002, Michael Gambon took the mantle and remained the character until the series’ grand conclusion.

Time has flown since the last Harry Potter film hit the screens, and Gambon has been consistently busy.

Post Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, he starred in the notable franchise Paddington in 2014 and its sequel in 2017.

While he’s not visually present, Gambon voices Uncle Pastuzo, donning the iconic red hat. This hat was a gift from an explorer, Montgomery Clyde, along with marmalade.

Tragically, an earthquake claims Uncle Pastuzo’s life. Holding onto the cherished red hat, Paddington sets off for London, encouraged by Aunt Lucy, who is voiced by Gambon’s Harry Potter colleague, Imelda Staunton.

The ‘Harry Potter’ star reunites with author J.K. Rowling for ‘The Casual Vacancy’

In 2015, Gambon collaborated again with Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, featuring in The Casual Vacancy.

This three-part miniseries was adapted from Rowling’s inaugural post-Harry Potter novel. Sadly, unlike Gambon’s previous work, the series garnered a lukewarm reception.

Set in the quaint town of Pagford, the narrative unfolds with the mysterious death of local Barry Fairweather (portrayed by Rory Kinnear). But Pagford’s peaceful facade masks a tumultuous undercurrent, especially as residents scramble for the now-vacant council seat.

Gambon’s role, Howard Mollison, heads the Parish Council and is embroiled in the town’s widespread corruption. He views himself as Pagford’s unchallenged leader, a belief that steers him toward questionable actions.

This includes engaging in an extramarital liaison with a business associate and bribing his daughter for silence.

Gambon did not appear in Rowling’s Harry Potter film spinoff, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

A closer look at all of Michael Gambon’s recent film work

Between 2015 and 2018, Gambon starred in the suspenseful series Fortitude. Set in Arctic Norway’s tranquil town, Fortitude, a series of grim crimes upends its peace, revealing its inhabitants’ hidden layers.

As Henry Tyson, Gambon is an acclaimed photographer battling health and personal demons. His storyline culminates in a tense showdown with Detective Chief Inspector Eugene Morton, portrayed by Stanley Tucci. Critics have lauded Fortitude, and it retains high marks online.

Gambon’s filmography continued to flourish after his Harry Potter days.

In 2016, he embodied Winston Churchill in Churchill’s Secret and appeared in The Hollow Crown.

Meanwhile, 2017 was a banner year with roles in Paddington 2, Victoria & Abdul, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Fearless, and Little Women.

Gambon’s projects in 2018 included The Last Witness and Johnny English Strikes Again, and in 2019, he graced the screens in Judy and Cordelia.