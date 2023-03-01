Which ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Role Did Chelsea Peretti Audition For?

For eight seasons, Brooklyn Nine-Nine was one of the most beloved and funniest comedies on TV. The show even survived a shift to a new network, going from Fox to NBC for its final three seasons. Part of the show’s success is certainly owed to the showrunners’ ability to recognize talented people and apply their skills to the best use for the show. Take Chelsea Peretti’s initial audition, for instance.

Chelsea Peretti plays Gina Linetti on ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Chelsea Peretti attends the Premiere of Illumination’s “Sing 2” I Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

For the show’s first six seasons, Peretti played Gina Linetti. The character serves as the 99th Precinct’s civilian administrator and assistant to commanding officer Raymond Holt (Andree Braugher). Peretti certainly got a lot of juice out of her character’s outsider status within the ensemble cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Naturally, Gina Linetti has become her signature role.

In addition to that show, Peretti worked as both an actor and writer on shows like The Sarah Silverman Program, Parks and Recreation, and Kroll Show. She even worked as a writer on Saturday Night Live around the time Brooklyn Nine-Nine premiered. More recently, she’s done voice work on shows like animated hits American Dad, The Simpsons, and Bob’s Burgers.

Chelsea Peretti originally auditioned for a different character

Peretti feels like such a pitch-perfect fit for Gina Linetti. However, fans might be shocked to know it isn’t the part that led her to audition for Brooklyn Nine-Nine in the first place. Instead, Peretti came in to read for a different role, that of another fan-favorite character.

“Should I drop a bomb?” Peretti said to The Huffington Post. “I initially auditioned for the part of Rosa, which was not called Rosa at the time. [I] did not get it, but they called me and were like, ‘We’re going to write a different part for you.’ So my part was not in the script that I initially read.”

Stephanie Beatriz went on to land the part of Rosa Diaz, the 99th Precinct’s most mysterious detective. Clearly, it worked out for both actors, as Beatriz and Peretti remained key parts of Brooklyn Nine-Nine for nearly its entire run.

Chelsea Peretti returned for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Season 8

Although Peretti remained a main cast member for the show’s first six seasons, she did leave Brooklyn Nine-Nine eventually. After appearing in nearly every episode of the show’s first five seasons, Peretti only pops up in five episodes throughout season 6. On the show, Gina Linetti quits her job at the 99th Precinct and ultimately becomes an internet celebrity. However, Peretti did return in time for the two-part series finale in 2021.

Peretti is set to star in the upcoming film First Time Female Director, which she also directed, wrote, and produced. That project completed filming in 2022 but does not currently have a confirmed release date.