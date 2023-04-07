Which ‘Survivor’ Puzzles Can You Buy Online?

The Survivor challenges usually have a physical component, then a puzzle at the end. The puzzle can be an equalizer between people who aren’t as fast or strong. But castaways have also gone home because they let their team down at the last moment. So it’s a good idea to prepare. Here is where you can find the show’s puzzles online to improve your skills and make Jeff Probst proud to have you on the cast.

The ‘Survivor’ tree puzzle is for sale on Ebay

Carson Garrett and Brandon Cottom on ‘Survivor 44’ | Robert Voets/CBS

We often see a life-size tree puzzle in one of the challenges. Castaways must find the leaf pieces that fit on the branches.

“Survive with a Capital S” in season 44 showed the cast competing in a challenge to make it to the merge. They had to push a rolling ball over obstacles. After that, they had to complete the tree puzzle.

Carson Garrett blew through this because he 3-D printed it at home. But someone who doesn’t own this printer can buy it on eBay for $41.99.

‘Survivor’ replica puzzles are on Etsy

Would you be dominating the physical challenges or stepping up for the puzzle???? #ICYMI, catch up on #Survivor anytime on @paramountplus: https://t.co/dtg2RMyz4e pic.twitter.com/iwrV2MzuaK — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) March 16, 2023

The goal of this puzzle is to stack the box on top of each other without any repeating colors on any side. We see this puzzle in “Sneaky Little Snake” of season 44.

“We have done versions of this puzzle for years on Survivor,” Probst told the scrambling cast. “Has anybody studied this? These are the puzzles you are sure you can solve at home. But you get out here, and they are so much more difficult.”

There is a miniature version of this puzzle on Etsy. The merchant Vexzle Puzzles has a lot more miniature replicas of Survivor puzzles too.

Have the ‘Survivor’ logo puzzle at home

Every single set, challenge, and prop is made by our talented art department! We go behind the scenes and talk about the process of making challenges and creating sets, in a new episode of "On Fire with Jeff Probst." Listen now: https://t.co/vbbrFIUckD pic.twitter.com/dDwx3SvI9B — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) April 6, 2023

Every season gets a new logo that might reflect the theme of the season. It usually pops up in a challenge as a puzzle that is oval-shaped. You can practice your oval puzzle skills by buying one on Etsy with the Outplay Puzzles vendor. You can also find the labyrinth puzzle and the puzzle you must stack only using your feet at the same place.

Will ‘Survivor’ change puzzles or challenges any time soon?

The reality TV show started airing in 2000. A lot of things have changed about the game, but the challenges have become so predictable that people are studying them.

It looks like Probst loves how new castaways know what’s coming so there are no plans to change things. But some people do want the game to update the challenges.

“I did the same thing,” Helen Li from season 44 told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I bought replicas of puzzles and like did a ton of slide puzzles, and like everything that you can do to try to give yourself an edge, you do. So this is not on the players, but I do think it makes it hard because it makes it like there is a gap of accessibility.”

“If you don’t have a 3D printer, you’re not able to buy every single puzzle out there that’s on the market that each costs $40,” she continued. “It becomes really hard to prepare and give yourself that edge. Like the snake puzzle. My boyfriend was joking as we were watching it. He’s like, ‘If you tried to build that in our tiny SF apartment, I would have said, Get the hell out of here. Like, no way.’”