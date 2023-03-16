‘Survivor 44’ Episode 3 Recap: Who Was Voted off in ‘Sneaky Little Snake’?

An adorable Survivor showmance is blossoming in season 44, but their close relationship undoubtedly threatens their longevity in the game. The couple — Matt Blankinship and Frannie Marin — came under fire in Survivor 44 Episode 3, but they weren’t the only targets. Was the showmance ultimately able to skate by one more week? Or did Matt and Frannie have to say goodbye to one another all too soon? Read our recap to discover all the answers.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Survivor 44 Episode 3, “Sneaky Little Snake.”]

Matt Blankinship and Claire Rafson | Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

Fake idol shenanigans ensue in ‘Survivor 44’ Episode 3

Following the Tribal Council that sent Helen Li packing in Survivor 44 Episode 2, the remaining Tika tribe members — Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, Carolyn Wiger, Carson Garrett, and Sarah Wade — returned to camp at the beginning of episode 3.

Right out of the gate, Carson blurts out that he didn’t trust Helen, so he wrote her name down. And deep down, Carson’s ecstatic that he tapped into his “chaotic, crazy” side and participated in his first blindside. He’s genuinely a superfan at heart, but he’s trying to keep his cool to stay on Sarah’s good side.

Meanwhile, Sarah doesn’t believe a word anyone tells her (especially Carson). All trust is broken. But perhaps that won’t matter because Sarah is on the outs while Yam Yam, Carolyn, and Carson are sitting pretty and happily working together.

Over at Ratu’s camp, Kane Fritzler plays with the sword immunity idol, and we get Brandon Cottom’s “jack of all trades” backstory. At Soka, Matt and Frannie continue their endearing flirting and plan a road trip together. At the same time, everyone else is happy because Matt and Frannie’s “nerding out” makes them easy targets. And coincidentally, Danny Massa, Claire Rafson, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, and Josh Wilder agree to stick together.

During a confessional, Danny reveals his plans for his fake hidden immunity idol that looks like a coin. He disturbingly eats the paper that says the coin is a fake idol, wraps the coin in the other piece of paper for the real idol, does some parkour, and puts the fake in the birdcage. Then, Danny rehides the key so some sorry player can find it. And that player ends up being Matt.

Matt opens the cage, takes what he believes is a real idol, and celebrates his victory. However, Danny was “searching” for the key alongside Matt, so he knows he found it, even though Matt tries to be a “sneaky little snake.” Danny confronts Matt in front of Josh and says he saw Matt put something in his pocket. Matt initially denies it but later comes clean to both men and Frannie. And Danny spills the beans to Heidi.

Danny chose pure chaos in Survivor 44 Episode 3, and we are here for it.

Who won the Immunity Challenge?

Soka wasn’t the only tribe with some hidden immunity idol action in Survivor 44 Episode 3. While digging for worms at Ratu, Jaime Lynn Ruiz found an idol. But unbeknownst to her, it’s fake, and suddenly, our jaws are on the floor. In reality, Matthew Grinstead-Mayle found the real idol a couple of days prior. And taking a page out of Yau-Man Chan and Ozzy Lusth’s book, he created a fake one and hid it at the water well.

Matthew is beside Jaime when she finds his fake idol, and he puts on a show as “Plant Mommy” and “Plant Daddy” celebrate. No one can say that these castaways aren’t playing with their whole body and soul because we haven’t seen this amount of gameplay in the first three episodes of a Survivor season in a long time.

On Day 7, Ratu, Soka, and Tika arrive for their third Immunity Challenge. Host Jeff Probst explains that they have to roll a giant cube to two tall poles in the ocean and retrieve keys. After getting the keys, they will return to land, where they have to dig under a log, unlock a puzzle platform, and stack four colored blocks without repeating colors on any side.

The first tribe to finish will win immunity, a large tool kit, and a large fruit platter. The second tribe to finish will win immunity, a small tool kit, and a small fruit platter. And the tribe that comes in last place will have to surrender their flint and pay a visit to Jeff at Tribal Council.

Claire (for the third straight time) and Heidi sit out for Soka, and Lauren Harpe sits out for Ratu.

Ratu is the first tribe out of the water, followed by Soka, with Tika falling behind once again. Ultimately, Ratu finishes first in Survivor 44 Episode 3, despite Matthew’s shoulder bothering him. Soka and Tika rush to copy Ratu’s blocks, and Tika is faster at the task. They come in second place, sending Soka to their first Tribal Council.

Everyone knows one, tag the snorer that keeps you up at night.?? See the game continue on a brand NEW #Survivor tomorrow on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/pqjPahl0cw — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) March 14, 2023

Which ‘Survivor 44’ cast member was voted out in episode 3?

After the Immunity Challenge in Survivor 44 Episode 3, we assume the Soka tribe will target either Matt or Frannie because of their showmance. But Danny proves us wrong.

Since Claire sat out of every Immunity Challenge, Danny wants to vote her out. He tries to get everyone else on board and tells Claire that the target is Matt. However, Frannie gets slightly greedy and wants to keep Matt and Claire in the game. So she throws Josh’s name out because he’s “suspicious,” and Matt and Frannie inform Claire that Danny is gunning for her. But the kicker is that Matt lost his vote during the summit in the Survivor 44 premiere.

Going into Tribal Council, the decision of whether Claire or Josh leaves seems to fall completely on Heidi. And after failing to get reassurance from Heidi, Claire plays her Shot in the Dark. Unfortunately for her, her gamble doesn’t work, and Claire is unanimously voted out of Survivor 44.

Claire was one of our five Survivor 44 castaways to watch, and we’re wholeheartedly sad to see her leave the game so early. Hopefully, she can return one day and shock everyone by being a comp beast.

Survivor 44 Episode 4, “I’m Felicia,” airs Wednesday, March 22, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

