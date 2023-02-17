‘Survivor’ Spoilers: Will a Showmance Form in Season 44?

The Survivor Season 44 premiere is approaching, and we’re eager for the upcoming competition to get started. All of the preseason content, from the season 44 preview to contestant interviews, teases an exciting game with a cast of interesting characters. And only one thing could make season 44 even more entertaining — a showmance.

[Spoiler alert: The following might contain spoilers from Survivor Season 44.]

Danny Massa

‘Survivor’ Season 44 cast member Danny Massa predicted a showmance before filming

Before Survivor Season 44 began production, Entertainment Weekly interviewed the cast and asked them to make wild predictions for the game. And one castaway revealed that he thought a showmance might form.

“I am happily married,” Danny Massa explained. “But there are a ton of good-looking young people down there. I think somebody down there, there might be a little showmance action. This cast is a good-looking crew of human beings, and I think a couple of them might [hook] up there. That’s my bold prediction.”

There hasn’t been a showmance in Survivor since Dan Rengering and Kara Kay’s “romance” in season 37, David vs. Goliath. And their relationship ended before the finale.

So it certainly is bold to predict that a showmance will transpire in Survivor Season 44, especially since the castaways can’t shower, brush their teeth, or get a good night’s sleep. However, some Survivor spoilers might point toward two contestants coupling up in Fiji.

Some spoilers claim a showmance forms in Fiji

The Survivor spoilers Reddit page is full of leaks for season 44, including the winner’s identity. But one rumor has yet to be confirmed, and it involves a showmance.

It’s unclear where the spoiler originated, but the user claimed that Helen Li and Matt Blankinship start a showmance in the upcoming season. However, new information tells us that Helen and Matt likely form a friendly bond that the “source” might have mistaken for romance.

A Reddit thread revealed that Helen applied to Survivor with her boyfriend, who, according to her Instagram, she is still with.

A fan commented, “People on here say there’s a showmance every other season in spoilers, and it rarely happens.”

Others pointed out that the showmance spoilers might actually be about Matt and another Survivor Season 44 cast member — Frannie Marin. Matt and Frannie do start on the same tribe during the premiere.

Only time will tell if a showmance happens in the upcoming competition. But we know one thing for sure — season 44 will be a wild ride.

Everything we know about ‘Survivor’ Season 44

Survivor Season 44 is the fourth iteration of the “new era” of the CBS reality competition series. And hopefully, producers will finally find their groove. The past few seasons have been met with mixed reviews from viewers, so perhaps the fourth time’s the charm.

The 18 new castaways are:

Brandon Cottom, a 30-year-old security specialist from Newtown, PA

Bruce Perreault, a 46-year-old insurance agent from Warwick, RI

Carolyn Wiger, a 35-year-old drug counselor from Hugo, MN

Carson Garrett, a 20-year-old NASA engineering student from Atlanta, GA

Claire Rafson, a 25-year-old tech investor from Brooklyn, NY

Danny Massa, a 32-year-old firefighter from Bronx, NY

Frannie Marin, a 23-year-old research coordinator from Cambridge, MA

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, a 43-year-old engineering manager from Pittsburgh, PA

Josh Wilder, a 34-year-old surgical podiatrist from Atlanta, GA

Kane Fritzler, a 25-year-old law student from Saskatoon, Canada

Helen Li, a 29-year-old project manager from San Francisco, CA

Jaime Lynne Ruiz, a 35-year-old yogi from Mesa, AZ

Lauren Harpe, a 31-year-old elementary school teacher from Mont Belvieu, TX

Maddy Pomilla, a 28-year-old charity projects manager from Brooklyn, NY

Matt Blankinship, a 27-year-old security software engineer from San Francisco, CA

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle, a 43-year-old barbershop owner from Columbus, OH

Sarah Wade, a 27-year-old management consultant from Chicago, IL

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, a 36-year-old salon owner from San Juan, Puerto Rico

Producers will split the 18 contestants into three tribes — Ratu, Soka, and Tika.

Ratu contains Matthew, Brandon, Kane, Jaime, Lauren, and Maddy. Josh, Frannie, Danny, Heidi, Matt, and Claire are in Soka. And Bruce, Sarah, Yam Yam, Helen, Carson, and Carolyn make up the Tika tribe.

Survivor Season 44 premieres Wednesday, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.