‘Survivor’ Season 44: Release Date, Cast, and How to Watch

The Survivor Season 44 premiere is just around the corner, and every new thing we learn about the upcoming competition makes us more excited for its arrival. Reactions to the last three seasons of the CBS reality series have been mixed, but we have a feeling that the Survivor Season 44 cast could get every fan on board with the “new era.” Read on for everything you need to prepare for the 44th installment.

‘Survivor’ Season 44 cast | Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

When does ‘Survivor’ Season 44 start? And how can fans watch the premiere?

The Survivor Season 44 premiere is only a couple of weeks away — CBS is airing the first episode on Wednesday, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET.

Similar to the numerous season premieres that came before it, Survivor Season 44 Episode 1 will be two hours long.

Fans can watch it live on CBS or stream it the next day, March 2, on Paramount+.

Are you ready to be DARING?? Meet the 18 new castaways who have dared to give it their all to claim the Season 44 Sole #Survivor title. pic.twitter.com/iA2dVr1xov — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) January 31, 2023

Meet the ‘Survivor’ Season 44 cast

CBS released the official cast list for Survivor Season 44 a month before its premiere. And based on first impressions, fans are in for a treat with this bunch of castaways.

The 18 new players in Survivor Season 44 are:

Brandon Cottom, a 30-year-old security specialist from Newtown, PA

Bruce Perreault, a 46-year-old insurance agent from Warwick, RI

Carolyn Wiger, a 35-year-old drug counselor from Hugo, MN

Carson Garrett, a 20-year-old NASA engineering student from Atlanta, GA

Claire Rafson, a 25-year-old tech investor from Brooklyn, NY

Danny Massa, a 32-year-old firefighter from Bronx, NY

Frannie Marin, a 23-year-old research coordinator from Cambridge, MA

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, a 43-year-old engineering manager from Pittsburgh, PA

Josh Wilder, a 34-year-old surgical podiatrist from Atlanta, GA

Kane Fritzler, a 25-year-old law student from Saskatoon, Canada

Helen Li, a 29-year-old project manager from San Francisco, CA

Jaime Lynne Ruiz, a 35-year-old yogi from Mesa, AZ

Lauren Harpe, a 31-year-old elementary school teacher from Mont Belvieu, TX

Maddy Pomilla, a 28-year-old charity projects manager from Brooklyn, NY

Matt Blankinship, a 27-year-old security software engineer from San Francisco, CA

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle, a 43-year-old barbershop owner from Columbus, OH

Sarah Wade, a 27-year-old management consultant from Chicago, IL

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, a 36-year-old salon owner from San Juan, Puerto Rico

In accordance with the “new era,” producers split the Survivor Season 44 cast into three tribes — Ratu, Soka, and Tika. Matthew, Brandon, Kane, Jaime, Lauren, and Maddy make up the Ratu tribe. Soka consists of Josh, Frannie, Danny, Heidi, Matt, and Claire. And lastly, Bruce, Sarah, Yam Yam, Helen, Carson, and Carolyn are in the Tika tribe.

Fans can learn more about the individual castaways by reading their bios on Parade.

The trailer teases a gruesome competition

The Survivor Season 44 cast shows off their eccentric personalities in the trailer, which you can view above.

In the preview, a castaway, who appears to be Matthew, tries to climb a giant rock structure.

In a voiceover, he says, “I think the biggest lesson that I’ve learned from watching Survivor over the years is that no matter where you come from, whether you have money, if you’re a guy, a girl, if you’re a gay dad like me, anyone can come here and have the drive and can succeed. You just, you have to want it. You have to want to go for it; you have to be just fearless. I know that it’s gonna be crazy. And I’m just gonna keep holding on, even if I’ve only got one arm.”

Matthew then proceeds to fall off the rock structure, but we don’t see if the tumble injures him.

Elsewhere in the trailer, host Jeff Probst calls in the medical team to treat a castaway during a challenge. Many fans speculate that this scene is from the first Reward Challenge, based on a sneak peek from the premiere. So right out of the gate, the contestants learn how dangerous the game is when one of them gets hurt.

But to close out the Survivor Season 44 preview on a happy note, CBS shows a confessional of Yam Yam. He says, “I’m so excited! I can’t wait to see Jeff. I can’t wait to not eat. [Laughs] Not shower, not brush my teeth. Poop in the ocean! Bring it!”

Survivor Season 44 premieres Wednesday, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.