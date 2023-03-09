‘Survivor 44’ Episode 2 Recap: Who Was Voted out in ‘Two Dorky Magnets’?

Following one of the wildest Survivor premieres we can remember, we braced ourselves for whatever season 44 had in store next. And what we got was the show’s first showmance in more than four years and more chaotic behavior from Carolyn Wiger. So strap in, take a deep breath, and read on for our recap of Survivor 44 Episode 2, “Two Dorky Magnets.”

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Survivor 44 Episode 2, “Two Dorky Magnets.”]

Helen Li, Carson Garrett, Carolyn Wiger, and Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho | Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

A showmance starts forming in ‘Survivor 44’ Episode 2

After Brandon Cottom single-handedly voted out Maddy Pomilla at the first Tribal Council of Survivor 44, the Ratu tribe return to their camp in episode 2. Matthew Grinstead-Mayle is excited since Brandon stayed and he flushed his hidden immunity idol.

Matthew also tells the cameras that he played his Shot in the Dark not because he thought he was in danger but so that he didn’t have to vote. We’re not sure if that’s one of the more brilliant moves in the “new era” of Survivor or one of the dumber ones (you can be the judge of that). Meanwhile, Lauren Harpe celebrates her acquisition of an extra vote, and Kane Fritzler tries to save face with Brandon after voting for him.

Since he’s paranoid that he’s next on the target list, Kane starts looking for an idol. But he’s not sneaky because his tribemates know what he’s doing.

Over at the Soka camp, Matt Blankinship got emotional while talking about his recent breakup. But thankfully for him, he’s developing a new connection with Frannie Marin. Matt reveals that he “really likes Frannie,” while she worries that their tribemates would start seeing them as a pair.

Nevertheless, they trust one another, and Matt tells Frannie that he lost his second vote. And Frannie even points out that it’s hard for them to separate because they’re like “two big, dorky magnets that can’t be pulled apart.” While this is all happening, Danny Massa finds the key to the Soka birdcage. He successfully opens the cage, grabs the idol, and replaces it with a fake without anyone noticing. Danny also gets a (powerless) coin.

And we can’t forget about the (iconic) Tika tribe! They agree to hunt for the key to the cage together on Day 4, but to no avail. All they find (much to Carolyn Wiger’s dismay) is a snake in a tree.

However, Carolyn is persistent, and she discovers the key. Later, Carolyn gets the idol. But how she puts the bag back in the cage makes the others suspicious that someone has tampered with it in Survivor 44 Episode 2. Fortunately for Carolyn, no one seems to suspect her.

Which tribe wins the second Immunity Challenge?

After the birdcage fiascos, the three tribes arrived for the Immunity Challenge in Survivor 44 Episode 2. Host Jeff Probst explains that they have to race up and over an obstacle, find a bag containing a ball in a sandbag, climb a ladder, raise a bridge, cross it, and then maneuver the ball to the top of a snake maze. The first two tribes to finish will win immunity and fishing gear.

Since they have one extra person, Claire Rafson (volunteers), to sit out for Soka.

Ultimately, Matthew secures the win for Ratu first. And Josh Wilder earns immunity for Soka second, meaning Tika will go to Tribal Council. Afterward, Matthew reveals he went against the doctors’ orders and took his arm out of the sling for the challenge. He knew he could complete the snake maze because he built a replica in his backyard (color us impressed).

Probst gives Ratu their flint back, and the host takes Tika’s flint in Survivor 44 Episode 2.

Who was voted out in ‘Survivor 44’ Episode 2?

At Tika’s camp in Survivor 44 Episode 2, Helen Li, Carson Garrett, and Sarah Wade scheme to vote Carolyn out. Since Sarah lost her vote during episode 1, she tries to bring Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho in on the plan. However, Yam Yam runs back and tells Carolyn because he wants to work with her. And they try to persuade Carson to vote out Helen. So now, Carson is torn between two pairs.

When they arrive at Tribal Council, Tika lights their torches for the first time. Carolyn gets emotional and starts crying but reaffirms that she is desperate to stay in the game. And her wish is granted when Carson joins Carolyn and Yam Yam in voting out Helen. So in a 3-1 vote, Helen is the third person to exit Survivor 44.

In the preview for episode 3, Matt and Frannie continue flirting while the rest of Soka gives them side eyes. And for one reason or another, Danny seemingly eats a piece of parchment. So season 44 will only get stranger as the game continues.

New episodes of Survivor 44 air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Fans can watch Survivor 44 Episode 2, “Two Dorky Magnets,” on Paramount+ starting March 9.

