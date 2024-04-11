Chelsea Houska's ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind, has been arrested more times than anyone else on the show. He's been keeping things quiet lately, though.

The cast of Teen Mom and Teen Mom 2 are no strangers to the legal system. The men of the show have had their fair share of run-ins with the law, too. While fans are well-acquainted with Jenelle Evans’ legal woes, you might be surprised to learn that one of the fathers who appeared in the series has more arrests than anyone else. Adam Lind, the father of Chelsea Houska’s eldest child, has been arrested more than anyone in show history.

Adam Lind has the most arrests out of anyone from the ‘Teen Mom’ franchise

While the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 cast is no stranger to the justice system, Adam Lind has been arrested more than anyone else in the franchise’s history. According to a Reddit user who gathered arrest data, Lind was hauled in by police a whopping 34 times between 2007 and 2021. He was also ticketed multiple times during those years.

Adam Lind | MTV/YouTube

Some of the charges were more serious than others. Lind was arrested three times for driving under the influence. He was picked up by police for domestic assault in 2017. Before that, he was arrested for domestic stalking and violating restraining orders. Lind was also arrested multiple times for failing to pay child support. Multiple restraining orders were issued against the teen dad, as well.

Adam Lind shies away from the spotlight now

While Lind interacted with law enforcement every few months for many years, he’s gone quiet on social media recently. Still, his arrest record has allowed Teen Mom fans to keep up with his legal troubles. It appears he last dealt with law enforcement in 2021 when he was picked up for failing to pay child support.

While Adam doesn’t want his life public, Chelsea Houska did update fans about him in 2022. Houska said she had heard he was doing well but revealed she has no contact with him. Her eldest child, Aubree, the only child she shares with Lind, does interact with her father. It is unclear how often she sees him.

Chelsea married Cole DeBoer in 2016. They’ve welcomed three children together. While Houska left Teen Mom 2 behind, she now stars in the HGTV show Down Home Fab; DeBoer stars alongside her.