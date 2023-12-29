The annual celebration kicks off four hours before the start of 2024 with a who's who of entertainers.

For the 19th year in a row, Ryan Seacrest will head the festivities at Times Square as he rings in the New Year on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Even with Ryan Seacrest. He leads a star-studded lineup of music, entertainment, comedy, and film performers who welcome in 2024 with a bang. From the West to East Coasts, South Korea, and Puerto Rico, here’s who will rock in the new year on the ABC annual special.

Who will host ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest?’

Ryan Seacrest will lead the traditional countdown to midnight alongside global superstar Rita Ora. Together, they will host live from New York City’s Times Square, welcoming superstar entertainers and counting the last moments of 2023.

Seacrest began hosting the series alongside entertainment magnate Dick Clark in 2005. Seacrest hosted with Clark until Clark died in 2012.

The show has been a staple of ABC’s New Year’s Eve programming since 1973, when it was called Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Its creator and namesake was the entertainer Dick Clark, who conceived New Year’s Rockin’ Eve as a youthful competitor to Guy Lombardo’s popular and long-running New Year’s Eve specials on CBS.

Clark hosted New Year’s Rockin’ Eve annually from 1973 through 1999 and 2001 through 2004. 2000 Clark participated in ABC News’ day-long ABC 2000 Today telecast.

In December 2004, Clark suffered a stroke, which resulted in Regis Philbin serving as guest host. Due to lingering speech impediments from the stroke, Clark ceded hosting duties to Ryan Seacrest the following year. Still, he made limited appearances as a co-host until he died in 2012.

Who are the superstar performers appearing on the New Year’s Eve annual special?

LL COOL J, featuring DJ Z-Trip, will usher in 2024 by performing a medley of hits just before midnight in New York City. Cardi B will perform poolside from Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Other live performances from Times Square include Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter, and Tyla. Post Malone will perform “Chemical” from the brand-new Fontainebleau Las Vegas. K-Pop group NewJeans will perform “Super Shy” and “ETA” from South Korea.

Jeannie Mai will lead the Hollywood festivities with performances by Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

The show’s third Spanish language countdown will broadcast from Puerto Rico with Dayanara Torres as co-host. She will welcome a performance from Puerto Rican superstar Ivy Queen.

There’s plenty of room for laughs on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’

Along with a plethora of music guests, entertainers, and celebrities, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest also welcomes a who’s who of stars from the comedy world. They will bring the night’s laughs with their unique takes on life, music, and fashion.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will rank his least favorite fashion trends of 2023. Comedian and impressionist Matt Friend will join Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora live in Times Square with various celeb impressions.

Patricia Williams (aka Pat) will discuss things that went on strike in 2023. Finally, Sebastian Maniscalco will share pop culture moments in 2023 that “ain’t right.”

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest airs on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. EST. The special will be simulcast on the radio across 150 iHeartRadio stations nationwide. It will also be available on the iHeartRadio app.