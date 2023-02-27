Why Singer Brandy Vowed to Never Do Reality TV Again

Brandy Norwood has been in fans’ ears and homes courtesy of her music and acting. Outside of being dubbed “The Vocal Bible” due to her stellar singing ability, she’s quite the actress. She’s starred in handful of television shows, and has had a few movie roles. The Moesha star even dabbled in reality television. But it’s a genre she has vowed never to participate in again.

Brandy vows to never do reality TV again

The Queens star has appeared on a few reality television shows, and has been a judge on the reality competition series America’s Got Talent. But reality television isn’t something she enjoys.

In a 2012 interview with Sister 2 Sister Magazine, Brandy told the publication her fans don’t have to worry about seeing her on reality TV ever again. “I don’t want to do reality shows. I watch reality shows here and there, but I don’t think I work well on reality shows. I think I’m too boring for reality. It’s much more fun playing somebody else,” she said, per That Grape Juice.

She continued, adding she doesn’t bring enough drama for the genre. “I don’t even argue like some of these women on TV. I just watched ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,’ and I was like, ‘whoa.’ It’s not that you have to compete [with other shows], but if you look at things from a business standpoint, you want to get the kind of ratings that the ‘Basketball Wives’ are getting,” she said. “Why aren’t we getting those ratings? Your life is just too boring. “People want to see drama. They want to see that. So, reality is not for me.”

The singer starred in a reality show alongside her close-knit family

There’s a reason Brandy has been turned off by reality TV. For two seasons, she starred in the VH1 reality series, Brandy & Ray J: A Family Business. The show chronicled the successful brother and sister duo as the embarked on solo music and business projects under the tutelage of their mother’s management, and their father’s vocal coaching.

Throughout the two seasons, Brandy showcased the balancing act of single motherhood and career. She also struggled with her relationship with her mother, whom she felt like was more of a manager at times and not as motherly when heeded.

As Ray J’s star rose on the reality television and tabloid gossip front, his relationship with Brandy suffered. He revealed resentment about the family, focusing on Brandy’s career during his developmental years. His bachelor lifestyle was also a major storyline.

Viewer reception was mixed. Brandy was still not faring well in the public’s opinion due to her lying about being married to her daughter’s father years earlier in and effort to save her girl-next-door image. She was also coming off the heels of a car accident she was involved in that led to a woman’s death. Though she’s sworn off reality television, she has appeared on Love & Hip Hop to support Ray J.

She also had a docuseries chronicling her pregnancy and birth

Before the VH1 show, Brandy documented her pregnancy and birth in an MTV special, Brandy: Special Delivery. Over five episodes, fans got an up close and personal look into her birth plan preparation, her “marriage” to Robert Smith, decorating her nursery, and promoting her critically acclaimed third album, Full Moon, while preganant.