Why ‘You’re Still the One’ Is Shania Twain’s Favorite Song to Perform Live

Shania Twain enjoyed a 2-year Las Vegas residency, complete with “You’re Still the One” performed on horseback. The “Queen of Country Pop” even named that one of her favorite songs to perform live, describing it as “a fantasy come to life.”

Shania Twain presents the award for Song of the Year on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 | Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

She’s still the one. Twain has a music career spanning several years. She highlighted some of her biggest hits during her Las Vegas residency — including “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” and “What Made You Say That.”

In 2012, the country music star arrived on horseback for her two-year headline gig in Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace. The live animal even appeared during Twain’s performance. For “You’re Still the One,” the artist appeared on a white horse.

Shania Twain said it was ‘a fantasy come to life’ to perform ‘You’re Still The One’ on a Horse

During an interview with Glamour, the artist discussed her Las Vegas run. Twain said one “good question” was about her favorite song to perform live and answered with “You’re Still the One.”

“I was doing a performance on a horse, and it really summarized for me what I was going after thematically in the show,” Twain said. “I wanted to incorporate my favorite things in the show, so I would be around it every night and with elements that I related to very personally and directly, and horses are something that are a passion of mine.”

“I don’t think it’s ever been done on a non-barrier stage, so there was no bridle, no saddle, just me and the horse, and singing ‘You’re Still the One,’ she added. “It was such a fantasy come to life every night.”

There are plenty of cowgirl or horse-related themes throughout Twain’s discography. The artist even shared her love of horses on TikTok. In fact, when Twain was diagnosed with Lyme Disease, she said that it came from being bittne by a tick while riding.

Will Shania Twain tour in 2023?

Twain’s Las Vegas residency has officially ended — now, the “Queen of Country Pop” is bringing her music to different venues. That’s primarily thanks to her 2023 album, Queen of Me.

“Vegas has been a dream, but I’m ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you, and have a kick a** night out with you,” she captioned one Instagram post. “This one’s gonna be a big party – no inhibitions, no conditions, let’s get a little out of line!”

The artist’s 2023 performances begin with her appearance at Fort Lauderdale’s Tortuga Music Festival this April. Her Queen of Me tour continues with stops in Seattle, Denver, New York, and other major cities, with tickets now available online.