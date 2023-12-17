William and Kate Don’t Want to ‘Spoil’ George, Charlotte, and Louis ‘Too Much’ at Christmas, but They’re Still Gifting Awesome Presents, Expert Says: ‘What Parent Can Resist It, if the Money Is Available?’

A royal expert says Prince William and Kate Middleton are likely to have selected certain types of Christmas gifts to 'entertain' Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Images of Christmas for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis may, for some, bring to mind stacks of presents. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children. The young British royals, who are 10, 8, and 5, respectively, are believed to be involved in a less-is-more kind of situation come Christmastime.

Yet that doesn’t mean the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t splash out on a pricey gift here and there. Ahead, the type of Christmas presents George, Charlotte, and Louis are likely to open. Plus, why a commentator thinks William and Kate are conscious not to lavish George, Charlotte, and Louis with gifts during the holidays.

William and Kate want George, Charlotte, and Louis to stay ‘grounded’ at Christmas

The holidays may be a time of decadence, but William and Kate, both 41, don’t necessarily go over the top with Christmas presents for their children.

Rather, their approach to gift-giving is to “keep them grounded,” Jennie Bond, a royal expert, said of George, Charlotte, and Louis (via OK).

“I think William and Kate are very keen to keep their children’s feet on the ground. To not spoil them too much at Christmas,” she continued. “But what parent can resist it if the money is available?”

So it seems there will be no presents piled to the ceiling for George, Charlotte, and Louis, but the trio will still receive some gifts from their parents.

George, Charlotte, and Louis are expected to be outdoor-related Christmas gifts from William and Kate

As for the type of Christmas gifts the Wales kids will get from their parents, Bond predicts they’ll receive outdoorsy toys.

“I expect there will be some pretty cool boys’ toys for George and Louis. And something girlie for Charlotte,” she told the outlet. “The gifts will probably be chosen to entertain them outside in the fresh air rather than keep them glued to a screen.”

After all, Kate once revealed her happy place is “with my family outside in the countryside, and we’re all filthy dirty” (via Town & Country).

Sure, the kids may have pricey tech gadgets on their Christmas wish lists. But they’re not likely a done deal simply because their parents are multimillionaires.

Author Katie Nicholl previously shared that William and Kate are “careful not to spoil them with extravagant gifting” where “technology and screens” are concerned.

So, apologies to George, Charlotte, and Louis. If they’re hoping for phones, tablets, or gaming consoles on because they probably won’t be under the tree.

George, Charlotte, and Louis open Christmas presents before celebrating with the rest of the royal family

Every year, British royals flock to Sandringham, the monarch’s country estate, in Norfolk, England, for Christmas. That includes William, Kate, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Instead of bunking at Sandringham, however, the Wales family stays nearby at Anmer Hall. Per royal family tradition, they open presents on Christmas Eve, not Christmas Day.

More specifically, the kids are thought to open gifts before the festivities get underway at the “big house.”

They “love to open their presents at home before playing with their cousins in the chaos of the big house,” commentator Phil Dampier told Fabulous (via The Sun).

So expect the three Wales kids to have a morning filled with presents from their parents on Christmas Eve. Then festivities at Sandringham and, of course, dinner on Christmas Day after the traditional walk to church.