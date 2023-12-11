Kate Middleton made an entrance worthy of 'rock star' reactions from well-wishers at Westminster Abbey ahead of her Dec. 8 'Together at Christmas' carol concert.

Kate Middleton’s 2023 Christmas carol concert has come and gone. However, the annual event wasn’t without some memorable moments. (Spoiler: Prince Louis stole the show.) Among them was the Princess of Wales’s solo arrival ahead of the Together at Christmas taping. Amid royal family book drama, Kate, 41, looked every bit at her “confidence peak,” according to a body language expert.

Kate appeared confident arriving at Westminster Abbey ahead of William, George, Charlotte, and Louis

After marking the calendar and sending out invitations, Dec. 8, 2023, arrived, and Kate headed to London, England’s storied Westminster Abbey. There, she hosted her third annual carol concert to be broadcast in Britain on Christmas Eve.

Seeing as she hosted the festive evening, Kate didn’t arrive as she normally would for other events alongside her husband, Prince William, and their children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Instead, Kate arrived at the abbey — in a white monochromatic outfit — solo. (Although she did double back to later welcome her husband and kids.) And, of course, all eyes were on her entrance, which body language expert Judi James analyzed.

Speaking to the U.K.’s Mirror, James noted Kate’s confident air heading into the Carol service. “Kate’s body language signals of confidence increase every year at this event,” she said. “And this arrival in stunning, statuesque winter white shows her at her confidence peak.”

Together at Christmas included performances by Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight, Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings, James Bay, and Jacob Collier, as well as the abbey’s choir.

Kate echoed politicians using her hands to demonstrate ‘power’ before the ‘Together at Christmas’ taping

James pointed out how a somewhat subtle gesture of Kate’s, the lifting of her hands, signaled confidence.

It started with “screams from the crowd like a rock star,” to which Kate responded “with a friendly, rather than a royal wave.”

As she continued walking toward the door, Kate deployed what James described as a “classic ‘power gesticulation technique’” often used in the world of politics and business.

She raised her hands in “animated gestures” as she neared cameras, which, James pointed out, put her in a “more active, assertive role here as she arrives solo to host her own special evening event.”

Kate’s body language also had ‘self-effacing’ elements at the 2023 Christmas carol concert similar to Princess Diana

Sure, Kate displayed some “leadership and power signals.” However, her movements were punctuated with things to make her “approachable and relatable,” according to James.

They included the placement of Kate’s wave, which the body language expert observed as being “very low to look friendly.” Additionally, while being introduced to guests and performers, Kate arched her back every so “slightly.”

Not only did Princess Diana do the same thing “under similar circumstances,” but in doing so, Kate kept the “greeting more casual,” suggesting a “sense of fun, too.”

In a display of one of her signature body language moves, Kate knelt down to talk to a child in what James described as an “immersive conversation.” Although lasting only a few seconds, Kate showed “active listening signals” as she engaged “the boy one-to-one as though no one was watching.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.