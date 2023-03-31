Willie Nelson Calls Frank Sinatra a ‘Great Friend’ and His ‘Favorite Singer’

Willie Nelson collaborated with Toby Keith and Kacey Musgraves. He also shared his support for Frank Sinatra, even recording covers of songs like “My Way” and “Fly Me To the Moon.” Here’s what Nelson said about his relationship with the “Summer Wind” artist — his favorite singer.

Who were some of Nelson’s favorite singers?

Music is “always on his mind.” Nelson is a country legend who often shares support for other songwriters (and singers) in the industry.

“I like Jamey Johnson,” Nelson said (via Parade). “There’s probably a half a dozen of those young guys coming up. Eric Church is someone who’s really talented.”

On several occasions, Nelson mentioned his affinity for the Sinatra, who actually shared a friendship with the “On the Road Again” singer.

Willie Nelson detailed his relationship with Frank Sinatra

Although they performed different styles of music, Nelson and Sinatra’s respective careers sometimes overlapped. The two appeared in a promotional video together and even performed live.

Accordnig to Taste of Country, Nelson said that his “biggest regret” is that although the two played a concert in “Vegas or somewhere,” Nelson couldn’t spend time with Sinatra after.

“He was a great friend, but he was also my favorite singer,” Nelson said (via American Songwriter). “I loved his choice of songs. I loved his lifestyle. I loved his acting.”

“He invited me to his house, and I had to get on a bus and go somewhere else, but I always regret not being able to spend that night hanging out with Frank,” he continued. In a 2018 interview, Nelson also noted that Sinatra named him as one of his favorite singers.

“That’s as good as it gets,” Nelson reflected.

Willie Nelson has several impressive collaborations under his belt

The country legend remained friends with Sinatra until his death in 1998. Nelson later recorded covers of songs popularized by the “My Way” artist — each added to the full-length album appropriately titled My Way and released on most major streaming platforms in 2018.

“The album explores his admiration and connection to Frank Sinatra’s art and artistry across 11 fresh, intoxicating takes on songs made famous by the Chairman of the Board,” a statement reads on the “Summer Wind” music video.

Other tracks include “It Was A Very Good Year,” “I’ll Be Around,” “Fly Me To The Moon,” “What Is This Thing Called Love” featuring Norah Jones, and “My Way.”

Nelson shares a friendship with other musicians, including Musgraves. The two collaborated on “A Willie Nice Christmas” and “Are You Sure,” also covering the Muppet’s “Rainbow Connection” for the CMA Awards.

Musgraves brought out Nelson during her Palomino Festival set, calling him her “other grandpa.” There, the two performed Nelson’s hit “On the Road Again.” Nelson also sang “Beer for My Horses” with country artist Keith.

Now, music by Nelson is available on most major streaming platforms.