‘Willow’ Star Warwick Davis Founded a Talent Agency for Actors Under 5 Feet Tall

Warwick Davis is a short man, but his legacy in the entertainment industry is much bigger than most actors. Davis was born with a health condition that draws cruel jokes from haters, but instead of letting the heartless mockery get to him, he’s broke ground for people like him to become mainstream performers.

Davis’ presence on screen is enough to make him a trailblazer. But he’s also put in a ton of work to create more pathways for people on both ends of the height spectrum to forge a career in the arts.

Warwick Davis turned his growth disorder into an asset

Davis was born on February 3, 1970, with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, or SED, a rare bone growth disorder resulting in dwarfism, skeletal abnormalities, and sometimes issues with vision and hearing.

Davis wasn’t pursuing any professional acting roles as a kid, but his big break as the Ewok, Wicket. Warrick was presented to him by his attentive grandmother.

“It boils down to one specific moment when she was in her kitchen listening to the radio and Lucasfilm put out an announcement saying they were looking for short people to feature in Star Wars,” he told The Mirror. “That really was the point that launched me into that film and launched my career and I thank her dearly for it. If she could see where this has led me to now.”

The introduction of the Ewoks in Return of the Jedi remains divisive among hardcore fans. Still, Davis seized the opportunity to craft a career rarely seen for people of his height (he’s 3’6) in Hollywood. His first starring role was in 1988’s Willow. George Lucas, who conceived the story and worked as the executive producer, made it clear his shortness was part of why he earned the role.

“A lot of my movies are about a little guy against the system, and this was just a more literal interpretation of that idea,” he said. The same could be said of his roles in the cult horror series Leprechaun and the Harry Potter franchise as Filius Flitwick.

Rather than view his small frame as an impediment to a fulfilling life, Davis chose optimism and made his physique a selling point.

Warwick Davis started a talent agency to help very short and very tall actors

Davis’ father-in-law Peter Burroughs is also a dwarf actor (Burroughs is 4’6″). The two bonded over their shared difficulties in trying to win parts or receive proper representation from agents. Instead of wallowing in frustration, they did something for themselves and their fellow short kings/queens.

In 1995, they founded Willow Management, a talent agency aimed to change short actors’ perceptions in film and television. Their endeavor has been very successful so far. They represent over 100 short actors and got 60 of their clients cast as goblins in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part Two.

When Willow opened for business, the agency represented actors under five feet tall. Still, they noticed that very tall actors could also struggle to gain respect from the industry. In response, the founded Willow Tall, a new division of Willow built to cater to the needs of performers over seven feet in height.

Davis also lends support to his community in other ways

That’s far from the extent of Davis’ efforts for his demographic. He also created the Reduced Height Theatre Company, the first theatre company made entirely of short actors. This created another way for potential artists to get a start when chances are otherwise scarce.

In 2012, Davis and his wife Samantha founded Little People UK, a charity providing financial and emotional support to poor people across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. These moves help to form a community of love and empathy for people who so often don’t get that from wider society.

Davis’ exploits make it easier for the next generation to believe that their dreams can become reality. His impact can’t be understated.

In 2010, he wrote his autobiography, Size Matters Not: The Extraordinary Life and Career of Warwick Davis. In the foreword, George Lucas wrote this about his friend:

“Warwick has already led an extraordinary life — actor, director, businessman, and devoted husband and father. He has undergone tremendous physical and other challenges and has become an even stronger force of nature by overcoming them. For all that he has done and for his innate decency and integrity, he’s my hero.”