What do your TV tastes say about you? Apparently, a lot. In fact, being a fan of certain TV shows can be considered a red flag when it comes to dating. Over the last several years, many conversations about TV preferences have been had across social media and loving shows like Breaking Bad and Mad Men are largely seen as red flags to women. It isn’t just the show in general, though. Rather, some women consider how men discuss the show to be problematic in a potential love match.

A love for ‘Breaking Bad’ can be a red flag

There is no denying that Breaking Bad was a great show. The series won 16 Emmy awards and was nominated more than 50 times. The themes were complex, and the show was exciting. Still, there are issues with it. According to Best Life, several women have chimed in on social media and revealed they think how a man interprets the series can be a red flag.

According to the publication, men who fanboy out on Walter White instead of seeing him as a complicated and often villainous character could be problematic relationship partners. If those same men see Skyler White as a villain, it’s twice as problematic. People argue that such views are misogynistic.

Fans of ‘Mad Men’ might be showing their red flags, too

Breaking Bad isn’t the only show that women believe misogynistic men like. Being a huge fan of Mad Men, the series about advertising executives in the 1960s is seen as a red flag, too. The series focused on several problematic themes, like the power imbalances in corporate America.

Reddit users note that potentially problematic men who enjoy Mad Men tend to idolize Don Draper. While Draper had a lot of great qualities, the character was complicated and did a lot of bad, too. While a deeply traumatized character, Draper’s poor behavior shouldn’t be ignored, and men who do ignore those qualities could be hiding more red flags, argue Redditors. Other Redditors point out that men who offer commentary on the women of the series might be potentially problematic.

‘Fight Club’ is high on the list of red-flag movies

TV shows aren’t the only type of entertainment that could be potential red flags. There is an entire genre of movies that some women believe can hint at trouble. Fight Club is the most often discussed. While the film is entertaining and thrilling, and its plot twist is epic, it has problems.

Social media users note that the movie seems to be a favorite of “alpha males” who see themselves in the main character, Tyler Durden. The “alpha male” mentality as a whole is seen as a red flag by a lot of women. Liking fight club isn’t a problem in and of itself, they argue. Still, identifying with Tyler Durden could be.