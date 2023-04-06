‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Convinced Matthew McConaughey Is Teasing His Future on the Show With His Birthday Tribute to Cole Hauser

After posting a throwback photo of himself and Yellowstone star Cole Hauser at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, back in 2006, Matthew McConaughey set Yellowstone fans abuzz that he was confirming the rumors he will be joining the popular TV series.

Matthew McConaughey and Cole Hauser (2014) | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Spike TV

Matthew McConaughey teases his future on ‘Yellowstone’ with this throwback pic

Fans of Taylor Sheridan’s drama have been speculating for a while that McConaughey might be joining the franchise, and the actor’s recent social media activity has only added fuel to the fire.

In a recent Instagram post, McConaughey shared a nostalgic photo of himself and a friend at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, back in 2006. The two had gone to watch a football game between USC and Texas Longhorns, which Matthew is a fan of. In the caption, he wished his buddy a happy birthday and signed off with a reference to his middle name.

“keep ridin Cole Kenny, happy birthday, Matthew David,” McConaughey wrote alongside the pic.

McConaughey and Hauser have been friends for quite some time, so the birthday post didn’t come as a huge surprise. But considering all of the rumors surrounding him joining Yellowstone, fans were quick to speculate that there was more to the pic than birthday wishes.

Fans believe Matthew McConaughey will be joining Cole Hauser in the hit western drama

Fans reacted differently to McConaughey’s post. While some quoted their favorite lines from Dazed and Confused, others took the post as a possible sign that the two might be collaborating on a project in the near future.

“Foreshadowing?” one person commented, while another added, “Rip needs you in Yellowstone!!!”

Although he’s best known as Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone these days, Hauser got his big break playing Benny O’Donnell in the iconic film Dazed & Confused back in 1993. It was on that same movie set that he met McConaughey, who stole scenes as the memorable David Wooderson.

Rumors, of course, are swirling that McConaughey might be reuniting with Hauser and joining the Yellowstone universe. Paramount hasn’t confirmed that McConaughey has been cast for a part in the franchise, yet a rep told Hollywood Reporter that they would love to have McConaughey come on board.

“Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner,” the rep shared.

Paramount addresses the rumors surrounding ‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner

While rumors about McConaughey persist, Kevin Costner has also been hit with reports that he is about to exit Yellowstone following season 5. Recent reports claim that Costner’s busy schedule is preventing him from spending the necessary time on set and could jeopardize his future on the show.

In response to the rumors, Keith Cox, the head of Paramount Network’s development and production, revealed that Costner is unlikely to leave the series anytime soon.

“What I can say is our star, the face of our show and the executive producer, [we] are very confident he’s going to continue with our show,” Cox shared.

Yellowstone’s midseason finale for season five aired back in January, and fans were eagerly anticipating the second half, which was set to debut this summer. Unfortunately, production on season five has yet to resume, and the cast members who attended a recent event said they still don’t have a start date for filming.

McConaughey, meanwhile, has not commented on the rumors surrounding his involvement with Yellowstone.